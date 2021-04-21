ADVERTISEMENT

BY SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

Making good music is a must for artistes and a good and versatile artiste knows the right moment and what it takes to make it happen.

For Diarra, a Nigerian singer and rapper, flowing with the rhythm & melody and creatively

making a good song is the thing for him.

Having left from the success of Grammy Award winning, Burna Boy, Diarra whose new sound, ‘Mama’ has been trending, said he sometimes vibe with the producer.

The young artiste whose motivation to do music goes beyond talent, already has two albums, the second one titled Afrotrap, a testament of his determination and encourages his fans Never to Give up in life. He advised that to succeed, you just have to keep pushing.

Ahmed Amidu Jara (his real names) has heritage ties to Mali, and Ghana, and discovered his ability to entertain at an early age becoming a professional in 2011.

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria where he started his music career, the artiste, in nine years of eventful and often difficult musical journey, Diarra has worked with notable names like Ice Prince, Skales, Oladips, Edris Abdulkareem, and Junior Boy. His song with Ice Prince was a delight in the 2020 Big Brother Naija house, lockdown edition and a favourite with the Saturday night party DJs.