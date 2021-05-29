As an actor who is always busy in locations doing what you love best , how did you combine your work with observing the Holy Ramadan Season?

Well it has not been easy but Alhamdulillah the glory still remains to Allah, During the

Ramadan, one should not expect anything less than stressful and thirsty moments especially with our kind of work… I can tell you that it has not been easy.

As an award winning actor, how have you been able to hone your skills?

I believe that actors like me can only hone their skills through going back to look at the mistakes made and think of a way to fix them and become better. Also, I listen to some of the things my fans voice out to me, what they expect of me and by doing so I am able to improve. I also learn from my seniors and even those that are below me.

What prompted you into acting?

I went into acting because I loved it and admired actors right from my youth.

As you well know, films are the most easiest ways of sending out enlightenment and other entertainment to the people…. Just like me anybody that love educating people should also become an actor one day.

What were the challenges when you started and how did you overcome?

The challenges are many but the one that was all around me was the fact that it was when I engaged myself into Acting that I realised those that truly love me and those that were just there like statues. Because those that truly loved me supported me from every angle.

How were you able to cope and keep busy during the lockdown last year due to Covid-19 pandemic?

The Covid-19 Pandemic period was the biggest nightmare I’ve ever came across, if I say I thought I would survive it i am lying but Alhamdulillah we all did. I was a volunteer in some sensitization groups and also in some groups that took part in distributing palliatives to rural communities.

How did you come with the name Ibrahim Dadd?

The name Ibrahim daddy originates from the fact that my bloodline is lined up with Ibrahims. My grandfather’s name is Ibrahim, my Father’s name also Ibrahim and so am i. That is how the name Ibrahim Daddy was gotten. You know the Father and Father and father….. (Daddy).

You have acted in several movies including Hakunde, how has the experience been?

It has been tremendous and thankful because now i have seen how my acting has made some impact in educating, entertaining and also enlightening people. Also I have seen how I have been able to promote many cultures in Nigeria and the world at large.

What are your thoughts on Kannywood and what do you want improved?

In Kannywood we are really doing great. the industry, indeed has grown in leaps and bounds from where I joined. The greatest room is the room for improvement.

I think what we should improve is to be able to deliver that which we are expected to by our viewers and loved ones.

We also need to develop in infrastructure and have more exhibition centres and cinemas. Kennywood should be able to attract the right investors.

Is the Nigerian movie industry doing enough to use film as a social tool for change?

Of course it is, we have engaged fully in producing films that enlighten people about how to avoid conflicts, tribalism and other acts of antidemocratic engagements.

Who is Ibrahim Daddy aside acting?

Aside acting Ibrahim Daddy is a civil servant, also an international business man.

What has been the most memorable moments so far in your career?

Honestly every moment of my achievement is memorable. The awards, the recognitions, the applauses and appreciations are what keeps me going. Also the the mistakes because it is by knowing the mistakes we made that we can be able to improve ourselves in the future. And just as wise men used to say, our future is far more bigger than our past.

Who are those that inspired to become a better actor?

My fans, my family and my colleagues.

Where do you see yourself in few year’s time?

In few year’s time by the grace of God, I see myself better and richer than I am right now.