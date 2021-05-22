Getting a right leader has been one of the major problems besetting businesses. This has constituted the biggest challenge the continent faces. However, across the continent and of course in Nigeria, there are some men and women in corporate organisations, government, and other spheres of life, changing the narratives and inspiring others to do same.

He is respected, a living legend in the corporate world. That he is a successful businessman is not in doubt. And among his peers in the business circle, he is held in high esteem. Joining Nigeria breweries in April 1962 as Manager-in-training. Which shortly afterward, he was promoted to the position of field sales manager, and in that capacity he served in the West and Mid-West and returned to Lagos in 1965 as promotions manager.

In 1966, he was sent on attachment to Elida Gibbs (a Unilever Company in the UK). Then he assume the position of star product manager, before becoming marketing manager in 1974. He was appointed to the Board of Nigerian Breweries in 1977 as marketing director, and in 1982 was seconded to UAC Foods Division as general manager. In June 1986, he went to UAC International, London (a Unilever Company) as a senior manager in Nominated African Territories Regional Management.

Dr. Ohiwerei was appointed deputy chairman/managing director of Nigerian Breweries Plc in 1987, became chairman/managing director in June 1989 and chairman/chief executive officer of the company in 1997. He retired from the service of Nigerian Breweries in June 1999, was appointed non-executive chairman of the company in July 1999 and retired from the Board in December 2007. He also served as chairman of Fidson Healthcare Ltd. Of note was the significant improvement in the financials of NB when he was at the helm of affairs. Ohiwerei passes as one of Nigeria’s finest corporate leaders, even if he is to be judged by his success story at the Nigerian Breweries alone. His feats at the beverage company are almost legendary. He was appointed managing director at a time the company was on the precipice due to the Nigerian government’s ban on the importation of wheat and barley in 1987 which made the future bleak for a company that relied on malted barley 100 per cent for its production.

Ohiwerei found an ingenious way round the problem by instituting a corporate re-engineering when he led his team to produce beer brewed from local grains but tasting fine like beer brewed from malted barley. “The worst that can happen in any board meeting is for the chairman and the managing director to be heading in different directions. It brews bad blood among the directors. Once that happens, the board breaks into camps,” Ohiwerei says.

To him, it is rather unthinkable that any company can operate without a board. The boardroom guru who has been in the board of Unilever, a company with presence in over 150 countries across the globe, noted that a board is necessary to any enterprise.

“Call it a council or by whatever name, as long as it is a body of people who on behalf of the organisation take decisions and pass such to the managers to execute, and from time to time, monitor what the executives are doing, that is a board. Nowadays, it is an essential part of business,” he reasons.

“A board should lend itself to diversity. Directors should come from diverse professions. That is the beauty of the board. The range of diversity, however, depends on the business and its nature. Talking on what should be the attribute of a good board chairman, Ohiwerei has this to say: “A board chairman has to be somebody who is mature, not so much in age, but in management. Somebody who is capable of having an independent opinion, having listened to everyone else. Dr. Ohiwerei acknowledges his father as his mentor while growing up, adding that his father’s strong character had a great impact on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohiwerei’s sterling corporate life was recognised by the federal government which invested him with the national award of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).