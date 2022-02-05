Mr. Tope Smart is the group managing director/CEO of NEM Insurance Plc and current president, African Insurance Organisation (AIO).

With over two decades experience as a chief executive, Mr. Tope Smart has successfully turned around two insurance companies from moribund state to a toast of the industry and choice of insuring public in Nigeria.

Within five years of assuming leadership at the defunct Vigilant Insurance Limited, Mr Smart carried out a strategic restructuring which returned the company back to a profitable state. Smart wedged the same wonder after successful merging of old NEM Insurance Company with Vigilant Insurance Company sequel to the 2007 recapitalization regime.

Under his watch, NEM Insurance Plc within a decade, recorded an assets growth rate of 347 per cent from N6billion to N31 billion and gross premium growth rate of 245 per cent from N6 billion to N22 billion between 2010 and 2020.

The general reserve was moved from accumulated loss of N13 million in 2006 to positive retained earnings of N6 billion in 2020.

In April 2021, NEM Insurance Plc was named most profitable company (insurance industry sub-sector) at the Nigeria Investor Value Award (NIVA 2021) which was jointly organised by Nigerian Stock Exchange and Businessday Media Limited.

According to the Nigerian Insurers Association(NIA) Digest 2019, NEM Insurance Plc was rated number one in motor insurance for the last five years and also the leader in general accident and marine& aviation policies.

Tope Smart, a graduate and an award winner from the University of Lagos also holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He is an Associate member of both the Chartered Insurance Institute of London and the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

Smart, an astute professional, believes very strongly in the entrenchment of insurance in the mind of every Nigerian. He is a Council member, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria(CIIN), Council member, West African Insurance Companies Association (Ghana), Council member, Nigeria-Britain Association, President, African Insurance Organisation (AIO) and a past Chairman of the Nigeria Insurers Association(NIA) to mention but a few.

He sits on the board of several companies amongst which are; RegencyNem Insurance (Ghana) Limited and NEM Asset Management Limited.

Smart played a vital role in the industry both at NIA) and as a member of the council at Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN).

In 2018, he was elected as the 23rd Chairman of Nigeria Insurers Association(NIA). His landmark achievements – which he christened “Insurance First Agenda” remains indelible. The impact of NIA under his leadership during the spark of pandemic in 2020 attracted Presidential commendation.

In 2014, he was appointed by the Federal Government as Co-Chairman of Insurance Industry Transformation Committee. He was also recently appointed as Chairman, Planning Committee of the University of Lagos Alumni Association’s Golden Jubilee Anniversary.

“The good speed and success recorded by Mr Smart was possible through faith in God plus hard work and commitment to the stakeholders’ loyalty. He is well acceptable among peers, management, directors, staff, shareholders, and intermediaries – especially the insurance brokers.

“He has consistently demonstrated the attribute of level five leadership. Mr Smart’s paradoxical blending of humility with “professional will” contributed immensely to his success. And now the new role as the 47th President of the African Insurance Organisation.

It is my prayer that our good God will give my GMD a greater success as he moves the organisation to the next level in Jesus name. .” says Julius Elusakin, a staff of NEM Insurance Plc.

His star shown even more last year when he was appointed the president of AIO, an association which came into being in the year 1972 in Mauritius with the objectives of promoting a healthy insurance and reinsurance industry in Africa and inter-African co-operation in insurance.

The association currently has 354 members from 48 African countries and sixteen associate members from ten non-African countries.”There are different schools of thought about leadership. Some believe leaders are born. Some believe leaders are made. However, the thought postulated by Dr John Adair, a renowned leadership professor that ‘leaders emerge’ is the best way of describing the true leaders indeed. Destiny and hard work play a key role in the emergence of true leaders. This can be said of Mr Tope Smart.

“Mr Smart, an unassuming personality in the insurance industry did not just leaped to the top. His doggedness and hard work which always comes with success is just the simple magic,” Elusakin pointed out.