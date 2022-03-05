In 2019, Mrs Teju Abisoye was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) as the government strived to beat down the unemployment level in the country. Lagos state, according to statistics currently has an unemployment rate of 37 per cent one of the highest in the country and the LSETF is focused on driving this figure down.

The LSETF under Abisoye had been able to impact the lives of many with the number of beneficiaries of the fund growing from 7000 three years ago to 200,000 this year. her impact has been not just on artisans but also on micro entrepreneurs who have in one way or the other created direc and indirect jobs in the state

Before her appointment, Abisoye was formerly the Director of Programmes and Coordination of the LSETF. She is a lawyer with extensive experience in development finance, project planning, execution, monitoring and evaluation of humanitarian projects, government interventions and investment opportunities.

Prior to joining LSETF, she served as Director (Post Award Support) of YouWIN! where she was responsible for managing consultants nationwide to provide training, monitoring & evaluation for a minimum of 1,200 Awardees annually. She has also managed the affairs of a Non-Government Organization based in Lagos.

Recently, the LSETF presented its 3-year social impact assessment report. The impact assessment exercise carried out with support from Ford Foundation, measured the achievements of the Fund’s interventions, documented the lessons learnt, and made recommendations on how to enhance the Fund’s performance in the future.

The report showed that the Trust Fund’s beneficiaries created a total of 89,678 jobs. This figure proves that sedulous efforts towards battling the scourge of unemployment that has become a national burden, are impactful. According to the report, over 70 per cent of beneficiaries across board have been able to hire at least one person with female beneficiaries catering to five dependants on the average while male beneficiaries cater to 4 dependants. Further insights into the report shows that Alimosho, Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Ifako-Ijaiye and Mushin local government areas recorded the highest number of total jobs created with 14,201; 13,458; 11,843 and 4,931 jobs respectively

It was also encouraging to note that more than 89 per cent of businesses who benefited from the LSETF loans have been able to pay back the loans solely from business income. Moreso, 60.2 per cent of the MSMEs who benefited from the LSETF loans reported significant improvement in their business health while 11.7 per cent recorded excellent improvement, making a total of 72 per cent of MSMEs who showed great improvement.

