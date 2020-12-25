By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

Zamfara State governor Bello Matawalle has disclosed that his administration had rescued about 2,000 kidnapped victims which includes Nigerians and foreign nationals from both the bandits and other kidnap groups operating in the state.

While maintaining that no ransom was paid in the rescuing of kidnapped victims in the state, he said logic and dialogue have always been deployed and President Muhammadu Buhari was adequately briefed on every security measure undertaken to secure lives and properties.

Speaking when he received members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its chairman, Prince Uche Secondus who paid him a condolence visit in his residence in Abuja over the killing of eight persons in the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda recently, he also explained that his administration has collected over a thousand weapons from 29 May, 2019 when he took over the leadership of the state.

The governor also alleged that banditry was created in the state to scare away investors because of the solid mineral capable of feeding the nation.

Matawalle reiterated his resolve to support security agencies in the state win the war against insecurity was the reason behind his decision to operate an open door policy with the agencies to enhance the free flow of communication.

He emphasized that since he assumed duty as the governor of Zamfara State his priority was how to secure the state from its immediate past position of being the most dangerous to visit or leave” due to waves of attacks, killing, maiming, kidnappings, cattle rustling and vandalization of public property and assets that bedeviled the state which had consumed over 7000 lives.

“My efforts in the ongoing peace process have yielded positive results and brought a lot of relief to the people of Zamfara State and indeed the entire north western Nigeria,” Matawalle said.

“We have recovered a lot of dangerous weapons which was given to the security agencies of Nigeria and we have rescued about 2,000 kidnapped victims including some foreign nationals which include people from China, Korea, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and even Central Africa who were kidnapped and taken to Zamfara state.

“All the recoveries that we have made from human lives and ammunition no ransom was paid because we use logic and diplomacy. All we are concerned with is to see our people go to sleep with their eyes closed and that is the responsibility of every government to provide security for the lives and properties of which we are doing.”

Matawalle urged all state governors to put aside political differences and put a united front to rid the country of all criminal elements and activities, especially banditry.

According to him, “I am calling on my colleagues the governors, let us work together so we can move the country forward. We should put aside our political differences because in the issue of security these criminals do not differentiate based on the parties, all they want is to kill or kidnap. They don’t care and do not know anyone.

“This is a business that has been ongoing for the past eight years and before we stop this business we have to be united and remove every difference between all of us. It is not an issue of northern, southern, western or eastern Nigeria. We have to come up together and salvage this situation.”

On his part, Secondus warned that in the absence of law and order in any state or country, there must be anarchy. He also warned against the politicising of security and hunger which according to him, knows no party.

He commended the governor for what he described as an “uncommon feat” in the rescue of the over 300 students of Government Science Secondary abducted in Katsina State.

He said PDP governors were the reason behind the sustenance of democracy in the country.

“Since you assumed office as the governor everyone knows that you have restored peace in Katsina State. You have demonstrated restraint in the knowledge and law and part of our manifesto that when it concerns security, party must be put aside; you must save lives first and that was exactly what you did.

“We are confident that you are a critical stakeholder and a member of our party. So we are here to pay you this visit and assure you of our support,” he added.