Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed how Manchester United beat their noisy neighbour, Manchester City to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo looked to be on his way to Pep Guardiola’s side before United stepped in to secure a sensational deadline day move for the former Juventus and Real Madrid star.

Ferguson also highlighted the many parties at Old Trafford who were involved in bringing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner back to the club for the first time in 12 years.

Recall that Ronaldo struck twice in victory over Newcastle United for Saturday’s personal ‘second’ United debut.

“I couldn’t imagine him playing for Manchester City – I don’t think anybody could,” Ferguson told Viaplay.

“That’s why we made steps to ensure that he came here. The club then followed him well, I spoke to the Glazers, and then it was done. A lot of people played their part,” said the legendary Scot.

“I contributed a bit, but really Cristiano really wanted to come here, that was important – it worked very well.He continued: “I think his impact will be among the young players in particular. He’ll also have a huge impact on the fans as well of course. I speak for all of the supporters. It’s a great day for United.”