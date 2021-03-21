Chief Jude Agbaso was the first deputy governor of Imo State under former Governor Rochas Okorocha but was removed midway. Recently, an Owerri High Court declared him innocent of the charges levelled against him. In this interview with Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, he gives an insight into the short-lived relationship.

What was it like being a deputy governor of Imo State?

At any time it was a lot of hard work. Remember, I wasn’t just a deputy governor, I was the hands on deputy governor. I worked with the governor on a daily basis, almost on an hourly basis, because it was a very new administration, and we had a lot of beautiful dreams we wanted to achieve.

Before I came into governance, I had clear ideas of what I thought the government should do for the people. Some of the things didn’t quite sit well with a lot of people in government. Take for instance, by 2011, the idea and the ideals then was that government should not invest money in business; government should not make money via business ventures.

I come from the business background, I believed that most of the resources were vested in government- the lands, natural resources, and most importantly capital, all were vested in government.

Let’s return to the issue, what changed? At what point did the relationship with Rochas break down?

I think there were little tit-bits, some undercurrents. No, I didn’t confront him over the impeachment rumours. As a matter of fact, when this move started, the governor took off, he ran to Abuja. I called him; Your Excellency, look at what is happening, why will you set this thing up and run away? He denied doing any such thing. I told him no, Your Excellency, it’s you, if it’s not you then who? He said it was the House of Assembly. But I told him not to talk as though we were children because he was in control of the House of Assembly.

So I said, okay if it’s not you, then come back and call your dogs off! He promised to return the next day and true to his words, he came back. He convened a stakeholders meeting at the Government House at the last minute and told me: ‘You can call some of the elders from your place and listen to what the assembly members want to do.

They say you took bribe but of course that was not true’. More than a year after I was removed, he called me and asked if we could meet. I said yes, and he invited me to Government House but I said I couldn’t go there, but any time I am in Abuja and you are there too, we can meet. I will call you and we can meet somewhere.

This was because I didn’t want him to set me up, you know once bitten, twice shy. One day we were both in Abuja and we agreed to meet at the Governor’s Lodge. At the meeting we talked and he was like, oh, my deputy! So I asked him what of this story of bribery levelled against me and he said, no Jude, that was political accusation, that was politics. I looked at him and told myself: ‘This is a mad man’.

What was your relationship with JPros when he was alleged to have paid in money into your account?

Absolutely none! none whatsoever.

Did you receive a drink of Red Label?

No, not Red Label, I don’t drink Red Label. The drink was Blue Label and it was a gift. I had been drinking Blue Label 20 years before I became deputy governor, before people around knew Blue Label, even everybody drinks Blue Label. I didn’t even receive the drink directly, he gave it to one of my aides to give me as a gift. Within 48 hours, I told them where the money was. It was in Jprose’s account in a Dubai bank.

How were you able to track the money?

Me? Jude Agbaso? I had evidence, I had then, and still have now. Once one kobo enters the financial system, it is traceable. He used a bureau de change to change the money, see, I do not lie. When he gave me the drink as a gift, he wasn’t asking for any favour and neither was I. I didn’t know him, the governor brought him. Meanwhile, at the time he brought the drink, he had already won the contract. He brought the drink way after he won the contract.

Though, every contact must pass through my desk, somebody had to sign off on the contract, that’s the real way things worked. But in reality, the governor had a list of contractors he wanted to do specific roads. Okorocha went to the roads and said you do from this point to that point.

The failure of roads done in Imo State then was because Okorocha did not follow due process.

I was the one who told the governor and Benjamin Uwajimogu that ‘you see all these things you people are running around and awarding, I will not sign off anything’. I went to the governor on two separate occasions to tell him. I told him I was not elected to be works commissioner, I was elected deputy governor, so if you will not allow the process, please count me out as commissioner, I will stay as deputy governor. You see, the failure of the roads then was because a governor did not follow due process.

Did you attend any meeting where it was decided that Okorocha would be impeached because rumour has it that this was the reason you were impeached?

No, no, no, no. Let me tell you what the problem. Hindsight, Uwajimogu had cross carpeted from PDP to APGA and this was raising hell in PDP, and the PDP high command did not like it. Also they did not like the fact that Benj Uwajimogu was the speaker who turned from PDP to APGA. So they wanted to attack the governor by removing the speaker, the PDP high command at the national via lawmakers at the state assembly.

What do you think made Okorocha to spearhead your impeachment?

I will tell you. One, Okorocha is a bad man! Two, he was the man that was afraid of something I didn’t know, something I couldn’t tell. If they want to remove you, how is it my business? You were my friend, we were doing things together, I never left his sight.

How did you receive the news of your removal, how was it to you?

It was very bad news because I didn’t play the politics of impeachment. If I was playing the politics that deputy governors regularly played, I would have had a faction of the state assembly members waiting for a day like that, I had enough sense to do that. Also, I would have invested money to do that. My politics was how Imo State would improve and be properly governed within four years.

What was life like immediately out of governance?

Well, I could sleep more. I could go to bed and simply sleep. The first two weeks out of government, I slept like slept well. The first two to three weeks before we left the country, we were moving from one hotel to the other in Lagos, because Okorocha wanted me dead by all means. Remember, the principal secretary to the deputy governor, to me, had died. He was kidnapped purportedly and disappeared till tomorrow, nobody knows where he is. Remember that Laz Anyanwu, the chief protocol to me as deputy governor, my personal friend, had been shot dead. Remember that the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Works was retired about three weeks after the impeachment. He was attacked and shot by armed robbers in his home. He survived it but has remained crippled. Remember that contractors were gathered at different police stations, beaten to say that they gave me bribes. But after investigations, the EFCC gave me a clearance letter, directly to me that I knew nothing about the money, and it was caused to be published in five national dailies.

So, what was your experience from March 28, 2013 till now that the court has declared you innocent and free to pursue your political career?

Nothing different, naturally, before I became deputy governor I was not new to politics. I had been investing in my brother’s politics, I had played it with him. I had been in the background. People don’t know anything about me. If I didn’t raise companies before seeking election, people will assume that he owned them. I am just an innocuous person who goes about his business and does politics quietly, building bridges.

As we speak, are you a card carrying member of any political party?

Yes, I am an APC member. Ask yourself which people formed APC in Imo State. Apart from Rochas, who went to the meetings? How was APC received here? Everything about the party had been concluded when the impeachment happened. But because I was busy doing what I needed to do to clear my name, I left it alone. People can only speculate about what they don’t know. I am not running from anybody, I have always been a home boy.

What does the court vindication mean for you?

What it means is that I have had the court pronounce my vindication. If it wasn’t a good feeling, I wouldn’t have spent thousands of naira chasing this vindication. I wouldn’t have stayed in the courts for more than six years. The average person would have given up. I can tell you I am not average, I am mentally endowed, I am a determined person. The people who elected me in 2011, I owe them this vindication to clear my name. Yes, EFCC cleared me and now the court has declared me innocent.

Will you seek elective position again?

Yes, I will if my people require me to represent them. Presently I am enjoying my clearance. You must take into account that presently, the state is in safe hands under Senator Hope Uzodimma. You can see that the infrastructural expectations of the people are being met, the good quality roads that the state capital was associated with in the 80’s have started experiencing a resurgence and I think at this point, what all of us in the state must give him is the support he needs to take us to where we expect to be.

Do you have regrets not completing that four year first term?

Yes I do. If I had completed the tenure, the state of our roads at the end of 2015 wouldn’t have been the same. The state of our infrastructure would not have been the same. These are things I disagreed with the governor and I caused him to do things right. I confronted him severally. You can’t come out every month to share money to school children, it’s money unaccounted for, why will you do that? I asked him, how do you retire it, do you collect receipts from the children, their teachers, the education board or who? He said he would put it in the office of the first lady and I told him it was not a constitutional office, it was not known to the laws of the state. I left and the 27 general hospitals went on full steam and my predictions came true. The road to IMSUTH Orlu via Okporo to Nkwerre could have been fixed and that area made viable, why are you wasting your time trying to build 27 general hospitals? Do you think I am happy with the state of things? No, I am not happy.

If you have another opportunity to play on the same lane with Senator Rochas Okorocha, will you do it?

No, no, no, I will never have anything to do with Rochas. Rochas is a bad person, Rochas is very unfit if you ask me, as far as I am concerned he is not mentally stable enough. And what he has done in Imo State bears it out, the level of looting that went on under his watch, it is not befitting for someone who calls himself a governor at the time.

What have you been doing since you left office?

Well, laying low, taking care of my family, my children. My wife died about four years ago. Before she died, she took ill with cancer and I took some time to take care of her. My businesses I kept them going, I am not complaining about anything, I am just okay.