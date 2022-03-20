National chairmanship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Sani Musa has declared readiness to transform the party if elected.

Musa, who represents Niger East in the National Assembly, stated after submitting his completed nomination and expression of interest forms at the APC headquarters in Abuja, a statement his special adviser, Nasir Mohammad, stated.

The lawmaker is among other aspirants who have purchased and submitted their completed forms for the March 26 national convention of APC scheduled for Eagle Square in Abuja.

The aspirant underscored the need for a generational shift in party leadership and in key areas of governance in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that the larger sections of the leadership eco-system requires injection of new vision, new ideas and new strategies.

The senator further said Nigeria’s race to greatness is delayed because of the yawning gaps in needed areas of transformation.

Musa added that providing APC transformational leadership if elected will enhance the chances of the nation benefitting from such proposition and such an opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am requesting for the endorsement of the 80 percent youths that make up the 42 million registered members of the party because you know I am one of you and will represent you well”, the aspirant appealed to the party members nationwide.