The minister of communications and digital economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, has disclosed that the information technology (IT) sector as of March 2021 has successfully saved over N22.4 billion to the federal government coffers by executing its mandate to support the anti-corruption drive of the president Muhammadu Buhari -led administration.

According to a statement issued by the minister’s spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman, Pantami said this while giving account of his stewardship at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional Forum in Abuja yesterday, as he reeled out the strategies deployed to support the anti-corruption drive of the government through the implementation of the information technology (IT) projects clearance policy.

Addressing journalists at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, Pantami said as of “March 2021 the sector has successfully saved over 22.4 billion naira to the federal coffers by executing its mandate to support the anti-corruption drive of the Buhari administration through the implementation of the Information Technology (IT) projects clearance policy.

“Under this policy, over 727 institutions have complied with over 323 projects cleared in accordance with the laid down guidelines”.

He cited the Policy on virtual engagements for public institutions as an impetus to fighting corruption and reducing the cost of governance while also promoting e-governance.

In the area of economic development, the minister disclosed that enabling policies enacted in the sector to support the digitalisation of the economy have empowered it to provide and enhance digital capacities among the citizenry.

He noted that the National Policy on Entrepreneurship and Start-ups and the Digital Literacy and skills pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria, has given impetus to the acquisition of digital skills and job creation drive of the sector.

“Under the DigitalNigeria portal, over 210,000 citizens including women, youths and the physically challenged have been equipped with various digital skills for economic empowerment. These trainings are implemented in collaboration with technology giants like Microsoft, Huawei, Cisco etc and the certificates are globally recognised and respected”, he said.

The Minister added that the establishment of a world class e-government centre in line with the e-government Master Plan also ensures that the digital training needs of the Nigerian labour force are met.

He stressed that the sector has established over 300 ICT Centres, fully funded by the Federal Government across all states in the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He cited the National Policy on SIM registration and the revised Policy on NIN/SIM linkage as a huge boost to the nation’s security, saying “it is no longer business as usual for criminal elements, who hitherto used stolen identities to perpetrate crime unhindered.”