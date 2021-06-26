Izzy A, the managing partner of NYC Luxury, strives to become the leading hub for pristine pendants and customized pieces. He along with co-founder Gavriel D is the mastermind behind the massive success of their jewellery store.

NYC Luxury has become one of the go-to stores for expensive jewels for celebs in today’s time. Rappers, hip-hop artists and others from the culture have a lot of demand for huge custom-made pieces of jewellery as it complements the outfit and gives it an edge on the red carpet.

Izzy has been present as a dominant name in the jewel industry of New York City for almost 11 years and he has aged just like wine with time. He has evolved his art and hence each of his body of work is nothing less than a masterpiece. Izzy has an outgoing personality which makes it easy for him to build a rapport with people.

In fact, Izzy feels every business associate and customer is a friend of his. He believes that the motivation which he puts into his art requires a strong connection with his customers. Hence, he puts his everything into the project because he is making the piece for his friend which inspires him to go that extra mile.

Thanks to Gavriel, whose idea originally was to get involved in the jewellery industry, Izzy with his creative outlook towards life and his amazing salesmanship, has created his own space in the industry which is almost irreplaceable. Today, NYC Luxury holds a prominent spot in the diamond district and is considered one of the best places to get blingy and over the top jewellery which is exactly to your liking.

To add to the charm, NYC Luxury promises to never compromise on quality, which is why sometimes a single piece can cost upwards of a quarter of a million dollars.

To date, NYC Luxury has worked with several artists and athletes and their clientele boasts of names such as Lil Durk, offset, Lil Tjay, Rich the kid, Fredo Bang, Tee Grizzley, Playboi Carti, Murda Beatz, Hitzmaka, Nick Cannon, Bella Thorne, Derrick Henry, Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, Fernando Tatis, Draymond Green, and Zach Lavine.

Even though Izzy A is the representative of their brand, it is obvious that a single person cannot alone have done it all. And indeed, all their achievements today have been made possible because of their wonderful team.

The hardworking people of the NYC Luxury team are Moses D, Michael, Eden B, Tyler J, along with of course Izzy A and Gavriel D. They are the reason for the success of the jewellery store.