Being an artist has never been easy. It’s a life where rejection and criticism are commonplace, and one which lacks the security and predictability of a regular nine-to-five.

It’s a life where nothing is guaranteed and everything is a risk, but it’s also a life that can offer you freedom beyond your wildest dreams and a chance to do something truly significant and meaningful with your time.

It’s a life where the highest highs and the lowest lows walk side by side, and according to the founder of online music promotion agency YourOwnMusic, Jake Shaw, there’s never been a better time to be an artist than right now.

“We live in interesting times and that is reflected by what is going on in the music industry right now, which to my mind has never been in a healthier state,” explained Jake Shaw, who added, “When there’s uncertainty and despondency in the air and the world has taken a collective battering, as it has during COVID-19, people always look to find refuge in art, particularly music.

They look to artists to make sense of what is going on, and give them something to feel happy about and celebrate. If you’ve got something to say and a unique way of saying it, I guarantee you, the world will listen.”

As the biggest independent Spotify playlist curator in the U.K. with an online following of over one million-plus, Jake Shaw knows a thing or two about just how hungry people are for the sort of music that will take them to a special place, ease their worries, and offer them relief from the trials and tribulations of the world.

Jake Shaw explained, “People love music. It speaks to an inherent need within all of us. It’s of the world and by its very nature, not. In other words, it’s transcendental and we all need that in our lives right now. Thanks to streaming services and social media platforms, making music and marketing it to people has never been more accessible or easy. What we have been doing at YourOwnMusic since 2015 is to give artists that little bit of extra exposure which can make all the difference between being an unknown act and becoming a household name. The tools are there for the artists everywhere, they just have to pick them up and use them. Likewise, the world has never been more in need of artists who can give voice to what we all are thinking and feeling. So, pick up the mic and start singing. You could just well be what the world has been waiting for.”