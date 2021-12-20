Kaduna State Government marked the recent 16 Days Against Gender-Based Violence by raising awareness on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law Implementation Strategy.

The Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed Baba who disclosed this, said that the ministry interacted with several opinion leaders in those 16 days, where they condemned Gender Based Violence and applauded the provisions and implementation strategy of the VAPP Law.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, otherwise known as 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, is a global campaign which runs every year from 25th November to 10th December. The global theme for 2021 was ‘Orange the world: End violence against women now!’

Hajiya Hafast disclosed that the ministry’s Advocacy Team interacted with the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, wife of Kaduna state governor, Arch Hadiza Isma-El-Rufai and chairperson of the House Committee on Human Services and Social Development, Hon Comfort Amwe.

The commissioner further said that the Team met with the President of FIDA- Zainab Atoba, Mr. Bonet Emmanuel, Founder of Aid Foundation, Barr. Sidikat Bello Adeboye, the Sexual Assault Referral Centre Manager for Tudun-Wada.

According to her, they also interacted with the Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Dr Suleiman Muhammad Adam and Pastor Yohana Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Fellowship.

Hajiya Hafsat said that the ministry also held a high-level sensitization programme for the wives of local government chairmen and Women Development Officers of the 23 area councils on the implementation strategy of the VAPP Law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In all our engagements, we talked about the implementation strategy of the VAPP Law and what Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been doing to end Gender-Based Violence since he assumed office,” she added.

According to the commissioner, the law was signed in 2018 and it protects everyone against Gender Based Violence, sundry abuses and rights violations of various kinds.

“The law provides protections against offenses that affect women disproportionately, including a prohibition of female genital mutilation; forceful ejection from home; forced financial dependence or economic abuse; forced isolation; emotional, verbal and psychological abuse; harmful widowhood practices; and spousal battery, impairing the dignity of a person, including stalking and repeated phone calls, among others,” she added.

The commissioner who noted that Kaduna State Government was one of the first governments to domesticate the VAPP Act, said that it has been translated into Hausa and simpler English for wider coverage and comprehension.