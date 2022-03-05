The women living in low-income urban, suburban and rural areas in Kaduna are getting theirs and their children’s health insured via the exchange of recyclable wastes such as PET plastic bottles, cartons, papers, metals, used batteries etc. for a health insurance plan that guarantees them treatment of basic illnesses like malaria and typhoid, and further covers a few days of bed rest in the hospital.

Former housewife now SOSOCARE Agent, Fati Ibrahim, often found herself sick every other two weeks treating severe headaches or malaria. Unemployed, she couldn’t afford treatment at a hospital and so either visited the local chemist in her Muslim Kabula Dochi Community or self-medicate. That was until she met SOSOCARE staff, Abraham Amba and Munirah Badamasi who introduced her to SOSOCARE Waste for Healthcare Insurance policy last year.

Onboarded into the healthcare plan, her health has improved prodigiously. She barely falls sick, and when she does, she gets to visit the doctor, and is prescribed the right medicine via her medical insurance funded by her wastes.

‘‘I collect up to 32kg worth of wastes made up of cartons, small Maltina cans. That covers treatment of typhoid and malaria,’’ as she attended to the four women standing beside her, ready to be onboarded into the healthcare plan.

In sharing the benefits of the healthcare plan to others, Ibrahim discovered a talent for persuading people. Today, she is an agent in her community and motivation speaker for SOSOCARE for the Hausa communities. As an agent, she gets 20 percent of all wastes (usually agents are expected to collect up to 800kg of wastes) gathered in her designated area. Dubbed “Mama SOSOCARE”, she has about 50 women registered in her network.

‘‘I feel so empowered. People troop to my house to register for the SOSOCARE Healthcare Insurance. And since I joined SOSOCARE I don’t get so sick anymore. I am busy helping register these women and bringing them onto the platform. It feels good to save somebody’s life,” Ibrahim said.

A 2016 report by a national daily (The Punch) stated that 15 years since the establishment of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) about 194 million Nigerians are yet to have their health insured, resulting in avoidable deaths. It also reports that the 2018 Nigeran Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) revealed that only 3 percent (six million) of the nation’s population are insured. In 2017, Director of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) noted about 3,000 women and children below five years die every day owing to lack of access to healthcare. Meantime, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in 2019 reported that one in 10 or more, that is 82.9 million Nigerians live in poverty, even as the World Bank projects that 96 million Nigerians will be living in poverty by 2022.

The founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of SOSOCARE Healthcare Insurance, Nonso Opurum, said it aims at ‘‘bridging the existing healthcare gap, including those excluded from accessing healthcare, and complementing government’s work on sustainable healthcare for Nigerians. We do so by converting wastes to hedge funds to provide people access to healthcare.”

Farther away in the mixed community (Muslims and Christians) of Kakuri, restauranter Blessing Adikwu, collects ‘santana’ sachet water nylons, plastics from her shop, and car batteries from her brother to finance her healthcare insurance with SOSOCARE.

Operating a restaurant can be stressful, resulting in Adikwu’s constant suffering of frequent headaches. Since, onboarding into SOSOCARE waste-for -healthcare insurance in 2020, Adikwu said she has been to hospital thrice to treat typhoid and ulcer without paying a dime.

‘‘I was diagnosed of ulcer in 2021, and of typhoid in August, and admitted in the hospital for three days without hospital bills. The second time, when I was diagnosed of chronic ulcer, I was admitted in the hospital’s private ward for about five to six days, and my health plan covered the bedrest, food, and medication,’’ Adikwu said, adding that she has also insured her two employees via the platform.

‘‘I am using wastes to insure my health and not my money, and saving money for other things. My friends are always shocked when they use money to pay their health bills at hospital, while I don’t. And they are always interested to know more,’’ Adikwu said.

Too occupied to be an agent, she has become a voluntary speaker for the health plan referring it to friends and her restaurant patrons.

Signed onto the SOSOCARE Bronze Health Plan, Adikwu gathers up to 50kg or more wastes within a period of two months. The wastes are either sourced from her shop, on the streets or from her brother’s motor shop.

‘‘At the time (2020), converted to cash, it’s about N4,700. As at 2021, it’s about N9,500 to N12,500.

‘‘The car batteries are exchanged for higher price. But within the two months my wastes are tallied by SOSOCARE when they come around for collection,’’ Adikwu said. Wastes are rounded up from the communities once a week on evacuation day.

There are three healthcare plans one can onboard into via the SOSOCARE Health plan, the Gold Plan, The Silver Plan and the Bronze Plan.

‘‘The Gold category covers a few major illnesses. With the Silver category, one can go to the hospital, see a doctor, get treatment, and medicine and go home. The silver plan also covers the treatment of non-severe illnesses or can get one a bedspace in the hospital. The Bronze plan does not get you a hospital bed,’’ SOSOCARE sustainability officer, Abraham Amba said.

SOSOCARE Healthcare Plan also allows beneficiaries access to treatment at any of its 1,000 partner healthcare institutions within Kaduna and across the country.

Three years since its kick-off, SOSOCARE has signed two contracts for services provision with two states. It has over 19 agents in Abia and Kaduna States; and has over 200 beneficiaries in Kaduna.

Initially, beneficiaries were expected to collect 190kg of wastes before they are onboarded onto the health plan. However, upon beneficiaries’ complaints about overflowing wastes at home, and displayed an unwillingness to travel long distances to pick wastes, the plan was improved upon to entail onboarding of beneficiaries who can gather up to 38kg to 39 kg of wastes for two months into the health plan. This gives them enough time to collect another 38kg to sign up for another two months when the former period elapses.

SOSOCARE also unlocked income to the communities via the embedded aspect of the healthcare plan. This is also known as the 50/50 Plan. Owing to rising poverty from the economic downturn induced by the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Abraham said the beneficiaries and prospective ones demand more for food and cash rather than healthcare. Paying beneficiaries with food defeats the entire purpose of the organisation. SOSOCARE devised a solution where it offers embedded insurance.

‘‘Embedded is a situation where people pay for something but don’t know they are paying for it. You indirectly charge them for it. If someone is exchanging recyclables and we are paying them and depositing it to a fund wallet to pay for your insurance. We are collecting money for survival and creating a safety net for them in case they get sick. We are creating a system where people earn a living from their wastes and still finance their healthcare,’’ Opurum said. It takes a week or more post onboarding, and after waste collection for beneficiaries to collect their cash.

Another challenge of the SOSOCARE is its inability to provide treatment for more serious illnesses such as hypertension, liver and kidney diseases or cancer. While beneficiaries of the health plans who can insure their health with cash can afford to treat the above, majority of the beneficiaries of the waste for-healthcare plan, largely from the informal sector, and suburban and rural communities cannot afford that. There is also a growing demand for ante-natal healthcare which the health plan has no provisions for.

‘‘We are currently looking into that demand. As we progress, we look at the needs of people to design policies that meet their needs. There is no need of designing expensive policies that won’t fit into their pockets. We design simple policies that are affordable and that their wastes can finance,’’ Opurum said.

So far, the healthcare insurance, has seen more women beneficiaries than men. More people are enrolling into the plan in Muslim communities than in the Christian areas, which has more civil servants who are enrolled in the NHIS and so are reluctant to pick wastes off the streets.

‘People often look like they think I am mad when they see me picking wastes off the streets. They wonder why this young girl is picking wastes on the road. What they think is not important to me because the wastes are valuable to me,’’ Adikwu concluded.