Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei and Meseret Dinke of Ethiopia emerged as the winners of the 2021 Lagos City Marathon.

This is the fourth time a Kenyan is emerging the winner of the men’s 42km marathon, while the Ethiopian reclaimed her title.

Naibei returned the time of 2:14:10 to claim the top star prize of $30,000. While the winning time falls short of the course record of 2:10:23 set last year, it is the second-fastest ever in the history of the Lagos City Marathon. A runner-up at the 2019 Guangzhou Marathon where he set his current Personal Best time of 2:08:27, Naibei is still waxing strong.

Nabei was also among those with podium finishes at the CFLD Beijing Marathon in Beijing where he finished third. Now in its sixth edition, this is the fourth time a Kenyan is emerging as the winner of the Men’s category of the Lagos City Marathon.

The Ethiopian duo of Daresa Geleta and Demiso Legese finished in the second and third positions respectively in the men’s category of the race.

In the women’s category, Meseret Dinke reclaimed her title and she did it in style with a new course record after returning a time of 2:28:51Dinke won the 2019 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City marathon but was dethroned last year by Kenyan Sharon Cherop who set the former course record of 2.31.40.

Only 300 elite runners participated in Saturday’s Lagos race due to strict COVID-19