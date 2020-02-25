Mik Zenon from Canada is an emerging social media influencer who has inspired and has aided in multiplying the revenue through miraculous videos on Amazon finds.

Today, the new era of digital world has evolved many new businesses and the world has become slave of technology. Many changes have been observed during this pandemic. Also, people have seen decline in business through traditional ways of marketing but on the other side there are several businesses that has touched the sky of success through involving digitalization in their marketing strategies’.

Many people have also taken advantageous of digital world but somewhere we lack to implement it in attractive way. Here comes the role of influencers who inspires us and suggest the right path in highlighting the benefits of our products and services. Mik Zenon is an astonishing social media influencer who has nearly 3 million followers. Through his innovative abilities, visions and strategies in the affiliate marketing space, where he predominantly promotes his unique Amazon finds. Unbelievable, in just 14 months he has 1 billion views and has been successful in generating millions of dollars through e-commerce space. In 2019 Mik Zenon recalls and get excited about the fact being changed from consumer to a creator. He could forecast the power that social media would possess in marketing.

What stands Mik Zenon apart from the crowd is his excellence in showcasing a product’s unique features with capturing storyline that forces viewers to appreciate hidden benefits that each of his videos include to thrill the excitement for the product in the mind of the viewers.

Mik Zenon has been involved from stock trading, currency trading however he got inspired by e-commerce which thrilled his career to the next level. Mik Zenon initiated his channel as a 100 part Amazon finds series entitled “Amazon Products You Need (Or Don’t)”, with a short span of time it got extended into 365parts solely through high demand.

As always interested in several fields has been one of the reason in connecting to his vast audiences. Moreover, His ability in pottering logical product in a visually stimulating way with magnificent storyline. Thus, these unique characteristics has been the reason for his victory in the affiliate marketing space.