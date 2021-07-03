The Sultan of Sokoto and president of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’adu Abubakar, has described peace as the back bone of every healthy and stable society.

He said Nigerians should embrace peace and understand one another in order to reduce some of the problems bedeviling against the nation.

The sultan spoke at the inauguration of the Inter Tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria in Kano yesterday.

He said for Nigeria to achieve the much desired peace, the diverse citizens must understand one another.

“If there is understanding among various ethnic groups, there would be peace in the country,” he said.

According to him, forming the association is timely in the wake of security challenges facing the country, noting that the leaders must work assiduously towards unity and tolerance among ethnic groups in the country.

Sultan, who was also in Kano to attend the coronation of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, noted that with understanding, Nigerians would tolerate one another and peace would definitely reign in the country.

“Our major problem as a country is lack of understanding. We need to understand one another. If we understand one another, we will surely tolerate one another and peace will reign in this country.

“We should embrace one another. We should not feel superior to one another. We may have different ideas and knowledge, but understanding is paramount,” he said.

He also advised the steering committee of the association to reach out to minority ethnic groups to integrate them into their fold, while urging the leaders to go round the country and meet all the groups in order to have wider idea on how to move the association forward.

In his remarks, the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, said no part of Nigeria could live in isolation as the citizens need one another to survive.

The national chairman of the association, Chief Boniface Ibekwe, said Kano is the most integral part of unity in Nigeria as it kindly harbours many ethnic groups without harassment.

He commended Ganduje for sponsoring the inauguration ceremony and carrying non indigenes resident in the state along.