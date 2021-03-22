By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary of the Republic of South Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young- Chae has said that Nigeria can benefit from transfer of technology, if it invests in training and capacity of its citizens to learn from foreign companies in the country.

The South Korean envoy disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the LEADERSHIP Group Limited in Abuja, stressing that “technology transfer is not free of charge,” even as he said his country and China benefited through such method.

“Technology transfer is not free of charge. China for instance welcomed foreign companies a lot in the 1980s and 1990s. The foreign companies that came to China build major factories in all industries, employed Chinese workers and gradually the Chinese built technology by learning from these companies in making so many things,” he said.

The envoy advised the Nigerian government to create an enabling environment for more foreign companies to invest in Nigeria, adding that Nigeria must also improve its manufacturing base to be able to boost its economy and take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) with which they can engage Korea.

He said, “We have major Korean companies like Samsung, LG and others and as ambassador, I want to see more Korean companies and investment in Nigeria.”

Young-Chae also said the Korean Cultural Centre in Abuja is working to promote people -to-people contact between Nigerians and Koreans to know one another better.

“As an ambassador I want to promote Korean culture to Nigerian people so that they can understand each other more in terms of songs, food, sports, and movies,” he said.

He noted that there are about 3,000 Nigerians living in South Korea doing different professions including sports.

Welcoming the envoy to the LEADERSHIP Group, the Editor-In-Chief, Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene, expressed the core values of LEADERSHIP – “For God and Country”, which he said is to promote good governance and unity of Nigeria. He stressed that LEADERSHIP is willing to partner with the Korean mission to promote issues of common interests.

He said “we stand for good governance, we stand for the unity of this country, we stand for freedom and we also stand for all the values found in free press,” he told the envoy.

Nigeria and South Korea established diplomatic relations in 1980 and have since cooperated at bilateral and multilateral levels.