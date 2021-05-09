The UK-Nigeria Tech Hub interim country director, Lamide Johnson, believes that Nigerian female entrepreneurs selected to participate in the UK-sponsored Green Tech programme can benefit through actionable modules that take entrepreneurs through the fundamental building blocks of starting and growing a GreenTech business. In this interview with INNOCENT ODOH, the training programme scheduled to start on May 24 will also give participants access to industry experts while leveraging a wide network and community of entrepreneurs with the aim to spur their green tech enterprise to scale in impact for a greener future.

Why is the Green Tech Programme important to the UK government at this time, and how is the UK government working with Nigeria to advance Climate Action?

In November, the UK will host the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow; we are committed to working with all countries and joining forces with governments, civil society, businesses and people who are most vulnerable to climate change ahead of and beyond COP26, with the overarching goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees.

The Green Tech programme is therefore designed to support and build the capacity of female entrepreneurs and enterprises across Africa, who are working tirelessly to build businesses which aim to support poverty eradication now and in the future while reducing emissions, adapting to and building resilience to the impacts of climate change, promoting low-carbon development, and supporting sustainable management of natural resources and reducing deforestation.

These are businesses which fall across – generation of power through renewable energy technology, waste management collection (collection, recycling, reuse/repurpose), water management (harvesting, filtering/treatment and metering), farmer’s markets, organic produce & retail, green blogs, eco-friendly fashion, eco-friendly beauty or cleaning products, upcycling furniture, green app development, used bookstore, integrative medicine (Herbal/plant-based remedy), food plant nursery and such other industries.

In Nigeria, the UK Nigeria Tech Hub is working closely with the Future Females to ensure the success of this programme, as it will help the country build back better, greener and be more resilient.

The UK is also collaborating with Nigeria on a range of other programmes to help Nigeria make a transition towards clean energy and a low-carbon but high growth economic development path. The programmes support Nigeria’s power sector reform, stimulate investment in the sector, and support Nigeria’s commitment to provide 5 million Solar Home Systems as set out in Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Plan developed in response to COVID-19.

What would Nigerian Female tech entrepreneurs benefit from attending this programme?

The Green Tech Programme is a fully funded virtual 3-month programme, which will cover 10 actionable modules that take entrepreneurs through the fundamental building blocks of starting and growing a GreenTech business.

Asides a well robust curriculum, participants will also gain access to industry experts whilst leveraging a wide network and community of entrepreneurs with the aim to spur their green tech enterprise to scale in impact for a more greener future.

How has the UK-Nigerian Tech Hub collaborated with Ecosystem Support Organizations, and other relevant tech partners in the implementation of this programme, and also in a bid to guarantee sustainability?

Working closely with our delivery partner- Future Females, we’ve successfully adopted a local- stakeholder engagement approach with the tech ecosystem in Nigeria by collaborating with local ecosystem support organizations in the past for our Business School programme such as AGS Tribe, She Leads Africa and others.

We’ve also onboarded local programme coaches who are readily available to provide the needed support and mentorship opportunities for all our participants. As we set to implement the Green Tech Programme, we aim to continue with this approach as we collaborate with Environmentalists, Eco-friendly organizations and Climate Change advocates/organizations to deliver on the impact we are set to achieve during the course of the programme.