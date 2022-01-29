Music is an integral part of Nigerian life and Nigerian music has continued to evolve.In the 1920s the music in vogue was mainly highlife, while the 50s and 60s saw the emergence of juju,jazz and afrobeat, pioneered by Dela Anikulapo Kuti.

Inspired by the likes of Bob Marley,Peter Tosh and other Jamaican stars,Reggae music became popular in Nigeria in the 80s and early 90s.Pop music also took centre stage in the 80s up to the 90s with stars like Chris Okotie, Alex O, Daniel Wilson and others dominating the airwaves.

The last two decades have seen the Nigerian music scene evolve,giving rise to a number of stars. These young people have evolved in their musical careers, eventually becoming some of the greatest voices in music in Africa.

At the core of that rise is Kennis music, a record label founded by Kenny ‘keke’ Ogungbe and Dayo ‘D-one’ Adeneye. both Oaps in the ray power radio station at the time signed on artists such as the Remedies, Wale Thompson, Eedris Abdul Kareem, Tony Tetuila and Sound Sultan

At this point, the artists with a mainstream following in pop culture were mostly rapping hits by their American counterparts. Artistes such as Maintain, Rasqie and Black Reverendz became popular for remaking Ludacris’ Area Code (I Catch Cold), DMX’s Ruff Ryder’s Anthem (Soji) and Busta Rhyme’s Dangerous (Ayangba).

The relatively fresh breath offered by the artistes on Kennis’ roster meant the Nigerian music industry was directed to create more homegrown pop culture-ready songs. However, external influences were still very visible.

Evident in the music made in the early 2000s were the act of storytelling and socially-conscious lyrics. Sound Sultan’s Mathematics, a mellow, yet groovy track became an anthem of soft with its poignant critique of prevailing socio-political ills in the country.

These forerunners of mainstream Nigerian music paved the way for a new breed of ‘Afrobeats’ or ‘Afropop’ stars,who have now found unique ways of infusing their culture into their music.

Mainstream Nigerian music is referred to as ‘Afrobeats’ or ‘Afropop’.Afrobeats is the new global pop music and renowned artists like Snoop Dogg, Drake,Justin Bieber,Chris Brown and Ed Sheeran have collaborated with Nigerian artists.

The likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid,Davido,Tiwa Savage and recently Joeboy and Ckay are flying Nigeria’s flag in the international scene, selling out different arenas while smashing the records created by their countrymen who came before them.

Nigerian music has progressed and evolved over time and, with the internet and the external influences that have made it what it is today, a number of things are evident. Every generation of musical artists has their peculiarities and has produced frontline popular music. However, in terms of production quality, international recognition and the forms of music that are classified as popular, there is an obvious fact that it has changed from what it was to what it is now.

Today, more Nigerians have international collaborations with their foreign counterparts, are selling out shows and shutting down arenas. Nigerian artists continue to create innovative music, taking cues from the rich musical history before them. Music has been instrumental in forming communities of people with similar tastes. This in turn evolves that genre.