The 2026 summer transfer window will be remembered as the season Nigerian football announced itself as a genuine force in the global market. From the Premier League’s brightest young talents to Bundesliga rebuilds and Turkish resurgences, Super Eagles players were at the heart of Europe’s most compelling transfer stories. Brighton & Hove Albion emerged as the unlikely epicentre of Nigerian talent, splashing nearly £40 million on two dazzling wingers, while veterans sought new beginnings and midfield generals traded Belgian dominance for German ambition. In this special report, AFFA ACHO examines a summer that reshaped the Nigerian football landscape.

Brighton’s Nigerian Revolution

No club embraced Nigerian talent quite like Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls made two statement signings that sent shockwaves through the transfer market.

Zadok Yohanna: The £21.5m Teenage Sensation

In early June, Brighton secured the signature of 18-year-old winger Zadok Yohanna from Swedish club AIK Stockholm in a record-breaking five-year deal worth £21.5 million. The transfer made Yohanna the most expensive player ever sold by a Swedish club, surpassing the previous record set by Lucas Bergvall’s move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The teenager, developed at the Ikon Allah Football Academy in Nigeria before moving to AIK in 2025, had recorded five goals and four assists in just 12 appearances during the 2026 season. Brighton fought off competition from Newcastle United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and RB Leipzig to secure his signature.

Upon completing the move, Yohanna spoke of his ambition: “I will give everything I have for the team and I really want to win trophies. I watch the Premier League a lot and I know the teams use young players and Brighton is one of them. They are very good at developing young players.”

Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler described him as “a player that can impact games in the final third” who brings “the kind of creativity we know our fans will enjoy”.

On transfer deadline day, Brighton completed a remarkable coup, signing Super Eagles winger Femi Azeez from Millwall in a deal worth £15 million. The transfer made Azeez the most expensive sale in Millwall’s history.

Azeez’s journey is the stuff of footballing fairy tales. After leaving Watford’s youth setup, he began his senior career in the eighth tier of English football, joining Northwood. From there, he rose through the ranks, joining Reading before moving to Millwall in 2024. His 2025/26 campaign was nothing short of sensational: 11 goals and eight assists in 37 league appearances, earning him a place in the PFA Team of the Season.

“It’s every young boy’s dream, isn’t it? Something I’ve been dreaming of my whole life, and to be given this opportunity is like a dream come true, really,” Azeez said after completing the move.

Brighton’s sporting director Mike Cave added: “He was one of the most exciting attacking talents in the Championship, and we’re delighted to have finally agreed his transfer.”

Coventry City’s Nigerian Double

Newly promoted Coventry City, preparing for their first Premier League campaign in 25 years, turned to Nigerian firepower to lead their charge.

Taiwo Awoniyi: A Fresh Start Under Lampard

Taiwo Awoniyi ended his four-year association with Nottingham Forest, joining Coventry City in a deal worth £17 million. The 29-year-old striker had scored 23 goals in 103 appearances for Forest but found himself behind Chris Wood and Igor Jesus in the pecking order, starting just three games last season.

Awoniyi’s departure was emotional. He was given a guard of honour by the Forest squad and staff before the second half of their final pre-season friendly against Brest.

Upon joining Frank Lampard’s Coventry, Awoniyi expressed his excitement: “I’m very happy. I am very excited about this season, and I can’t wait to get started. I have seen how amazing they have been last season, coming up from the Championship. They were incredible.”

Frank Onyeka: Making The Loan Permanent

Frank Onyeka completed a permanent move to Coventry City after initially joining on loan from Brentford. The midfielder played a crucial role in Coventry’s Championship-winning promotion campaign, with his loan agreement containing a clause requiring the move to be made permanent upon promotion.

The Bundesliga Invasion

Germany emerged as a major destination for Nigerian talent, with two high-profile moves capturing attention.

Raphael Onyedika: Following In Okocha’s Footsteps

Raphael Onyedika brought his trophy-laden spell at Club Brugge to an end, joining Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth €10 million. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder signed a five-year contract running until 2031.

Onyedika became the sixth Nigerian to represent Eintracht Frankfurt, following in the footsteps of legendary Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha, Henry Isaac, Nduka Anyanwu, Donald Agu, and Isaac Ojigwe. Frankfurt board member for sport Markus Krösche praised the midfielder: “Raphael Onyedika has not only impressed us with his physicality and strategic understanding of the game, but above all with his extraordinary consistency.”

With 268 senior club appearances, including 24 UEFA Champions League outings, and 26 caps for Nigeria, Onyedika brings vast experience to a Frankfurt side that conceded 86 goals across the Bundesliga and Champions League last season.

Terem Moffi: A Seventh Country, A New Chapter

Terem Moffi completed a permanent move from OGC Nice to Hamburger SV, beginning a new chapter in what has become a remarkable European odyssey. The 27-year-old striker signed a three-year contract and was handed the iconic No. 9 shirt.

Germany became the seventh country in which Moffi has played professionally, following spells in England, Lithuania, Belgium, France, and Portugal. Born in Calabar, Nigeria, Moffi moved to England at 17, attended the Buckswood Football Academy, and began his professional career in Lithuania before his journey took him across Europe.

“When I told my father about the interest, he immediately knew which club it was and was full of excitement,” Moffi said of Hamburg. “Even though HSV spent a few years in the second division, the club is still a big name all over the world.”

Hamburg’s sporting director Kathleen Krüger added: “Terem fits our approach extremely well. With his signing, we are making ourselves even stronger and more versatile in the centre-forward position.”

Other Notable Transfers

Kelechi Iheanacho left Scottish champions Celtic, where he contributed to their Premiership and Scottish Cup triumphs, joining Turkish side Bursaspor.

Akor Adams began a new chapter in Italy, completing a permanent move from Sevilla to Serie A side Venezia on a contract until June 2030.

Chidozie Awaziem returned to Turkey, joining Konyaspor from French Ligue 1 club Nantes.

Gift Orban joined newly promoted Turkish Super League side Amedspor on loan from Hoffenheim, looking to revive his career after a difficult spell at Hellas Verona.

Leon Balogun found his next home in Hungary, while Sani Suleiman moved from RB Leipzig to Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah.

The 2026 summer transfer window demonstrated the growing global demand for Nigerian talent. From Brighton’s £36.5 million investment in Yohanna and Azeez to Coventry’s £17 million gamble on Awoniyi, Premier League clubs placed their faith in Super Eagles stars. In Germany, Frankfurt and Hamburg invested in Nigerian midfield steel and attacking prowess. Across Turkey, Italy, and beyond, Nigerian players continued to spread their influence.

For the Super Eagles, this summer of movement presents both opportunity and challenge. As these players settle into new environments and adapt to new systems, the national team stands to benefit from a diaspora of talent competing at the highest levels of European football. The question now is not whether Nigerian players can succeed abroad—they have proven that conclusively—but how high they can climb.