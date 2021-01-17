What could be more rewarding to a man, even in the face of defeat or victory than humility and the courage and wisdom to give up when the ovation is loudest?

This is a rare virtue among men of today. Many have fallen out of the way in their journey to the top because they allowed pride to take the better part of their sense of judgement.

Like in 2015 when the defunct Sky Bank (now Polaris Bank) was at the verge of collapsing, Mr Tunde Ayeni’s name appears to be regaining prominence in major newspapers headlines. This time again, for the wrong reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is unconnected with several criticisms by opinion writers and makers, after a recent petition written by his counsel, Femi Falana, against Edo born business mogul and philanthropist, Captain Wells Hosa Okunbo.

Nigerians from all parts of the country, who have read the said petition, have come out in solidarity with Captain Hosa, a man they will do anything to protect his hard earned reputation against any army of malicious crusaders.

Like the man who ate his tomorrow yesterday, now working tirelessly to scavenge on soft targets and on former business associates, Ayeni who is currently in EFCC net over N29bn?????????

…had written to the same commission alleging mismanagement, stealing and diversion of funds from Ocean Marine Security Limited, company he had officially resigned from and sold his shares out.

The good thing is that Captain Hosa, has maintained a high profile business reputation, both on national and international business environment, which has earned him global recognition on many fronts.

Capi, as he is fondly called by his admirers, has continued to extend hands of love and friendship to everyone he has ever crossed part with.

Like a friend who would always be there for a friend in times of distress, in November 2020 Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo from his sick bed in London, had reached out to his friend and former business partner, Mr. Tunde Ayeni, and requested for a meeting with his lawyers to address some pending issues.

The context of the text

message forwarded to Ayeni clearly suggested that Captain Hosa was opened for talks with Ayeni to address some concerns with respect to the Ocean Marine Solutions Limited; a company Ayeni had divested his shares and now laying claims to be a shareholder in.

Ayeni’s response clearly suggests that he had drawn the dagger and was only waiting for the right time to strike. Is there something more to this that meets the ordinary eye? The message speaks for itself.

Ayeni was clearly ready to fight dirty and wants to drag Captain Hosa into the murky waters of business gambit.

Notwithstanding, in the face of this temptation, the Benin business mogul and philanthropist has continued to apply the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus and the great courage of Achilles for the sake of peace. The exemplifies statesmanship.

Hosa’s disposition is the virtue of a man who has nothing to be worried about as there are documented facts in the public space that will set Ayeni and his co-travellers into another round of white elephant adventure.

Ayeni should be conscious of the fact that there is a great deal to be learned by losing and should be reminded that those who desire growth after falling must break down existing muscle before building bigger ones over again.

–Sumonu Jacobs, a public Affairs comentator, sent this piece from Lagos