More facts have emerged as to how the tactical squad of Nigeria police apprehended a notorious bandit, Jack Gross Yellow, and eight other members of his gang.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Yellow is behind several high profile kidnappings and abductions that took place in Niger state in recent months.

A source hinted that there was a rift between Yellow and his second in command over collection of the monthly contributions from communities to stop their incessant attacks.

It was learnt that his second in command had collected the usual monthly N3million from a village and absconded, while accusing Yellow of always neglecting other members of the gang despite the monthly collections from the communities.

Irked by the development Yellow was said to have launched an attack on the said village for paying their monthly dues to his second in command.

The second in command, on hearing the attack, caused division within the gang that weakened Yellow and made intelligence operation by security men easier, leading to the arrest of Yellow and eight others.

The director-general Public Enlightenment in Niger State, Abdulbeqy Ebbo, who confirmed the arrest, posted said it was heart-warming news coming from the state.

“Officers of NPF led by DCP Kolo who apprehended a bandit kingpin popularly known as Jack Bros Yellow, he was arrested alongside 8 others and weapons were recovered,” he stated.