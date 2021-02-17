The ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise has been a challenge for Nigerians to enroll into the system. ERNEST NZOR writes on how Office Machines Nigeria Limited (OMNL) is providing NIN for subscribers.

Just recently, the Federal Government of Nigeria required Nigerian subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update their SIM registration records. This requirement has made the process of enrollment more difficult for Nigerians who are yet to enroll for National Identification Number (NIN) in other to update their SIM registration records. Office Machines Nigeria Limited has emphasised the need to support the federal government to focus on regulatory work and set the standards for biometric registration, measuring of heights, the standard for data to be collected, and general verification across the country.

It’s on this standard that the federal government engaged private agents for the NIN enrolment. Speaking recently during a working visit to Office Machines Nigeria Limited (OMNL) at Nairobi street, Wuse 2, Abuja, minister of communications and digital economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami noted that the move was in line with the global standard, where NIMC, the regulator is being made to operate as a regulator, while allowing the operators to operate independently.

The minister said, ‘‘This is to show you that it is primary database that every institution in the country should make reference to. When it comes to data protection regulations, we are in the forefront in Africa today.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘‘The level of security in all our database is 99.9 percent. There is no database that is 100 percent secured, the highest you can go, I think we are there.

‘‘That is why we came up with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation that we always enforce and this is applicable to the database at our disposal, we take care of it and make sure that security is excellent and we don’t allow anybody to compromise the content because it is a trust from our citizens given to us,’’ he added.

He said the board of NIMC includes the CBN governor, DG DSS, Chairman of FIRS, INEC Chairman, Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), National Population Commission and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He added that BVN is only applicable to those who have bank account, but the NIN is for every citizen and legal resident in the country. BVN is our secondary database, while NIN and the database is the primary one in the country that each and every institution should make reference to NIMC.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and quality of service at the centres visited, commended the staff for complying with the COVID-19 protocol and the Executive Order Number 5 of the federal government.

According to him, “To be fair and from the experience of places we have visited, I am very satisfied with what I have seen at the centers.

“We allowed the citizens enrolled to comment, nobody made bad comments, only positive comments. We gave them the chance and this is very encouraging. We are always to make sure that our today is better than yesterday, to set a global standard and we continue to build on the experience we are gathering”.

He also promised that the federal government would do everything possible to ensure a smooth enrolment exercise enrollment.

The managing director/chief executive officer of Office Machines Nigeria Limited, Okey Ikpe in an interview with NATIONAL ECONOMY commended the federal government for engaging the private sector and for providing a level playing field for them to operate.

“What I tell every Nigerian always is ‘get up and get enrolled.’ We are here waiting for people to get enrolled. We stay here up-to 9pm if we can see people to get enrolled.

“The office is at Nairobi street, Wuse 2. This is the head office and I can also tell you other centers can enroll you on time. Please come out and get enrolled because it’s my joy of getting everyone enrolled and to use their NIN.

“We are making sure that NIN is ready on time, because that is our own methodology to make sure that there are no crowds here. We make sure people don’t get crowded here; anything five minutes they are done. If you give faster and speedy response to people the crowd will reduce,” he said.

He noted that enrollment is free at all the centres, adding that government has never placed any cost on enrollment and they should not patronise people who collect money from people. He said there are three locations in Abuja, in Kuba, and in Kuchingoro, 3 operations going on in Nasarawa State as we speak, 3 operations in Benue and five lactations in Kano State.

Speaking on the Covid-19 protocols, he said, “The organization in maintaining social distancing Covid-19 compliance.