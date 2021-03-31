By IGHO OYOYO

Established in 1926, the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital has over the years grown to assume the status of premier healthcare facility in Kano State. With its status as a specialist and a referral centre, people come from other neighbouring states and even nearby countries to take advantage of its services.

However, as a result of old age and lack of maintenance, the hospital was until recently not worthy of the premier status attached to its name. Though the healthcare workers were still trying to do their best for patients, most of the facilities were either working fitfully or had broken down completely.

Patients were confronted with unpleasant sights of broken-down facilities, ward and consulting rooms with worn out paints and toilets that have become unusable over time.

Indeed, the situation was so bad that some patients lamented in a newspaper article that they had to seek for facilities outside the hospital to take their bath and other bodily function needs.

The situation was not different at the Yola Specialist Hospital, another prime healthcare facility in the capital of Adamawa State in Northeast Nigeria.

Despite its centrality to healthcare in the Northeast, the over 90-year-old hospital had over the years became run down with most of the equipment either non-functional or obsolete while the buildings were dilapidated.

Patients and visitors are met with ungainly sights at the theatre rooms, laboratories and the wards even as the healthcare workers tried to do their best for them in the uncomfortable situation.

But, patients visitors and healthcare workers at the two hospitals are now singing a new song over the change in the outlook of the hospital following the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Change Of Story At Murtala Mohammed Hospital

For the 826 bed Murtala Mohammed hospital, the journey for change of fortune began in 2019 with a visit by a team from OSSAP-SDGs to assess the extent of dilapidation in company of management staff of the Hospital.

A comprehensive ‘renewal’ contract for the facility was subsequently awarded same year. The scope covered rehabilitation of the building, the different wards, theatres, dinning/kitchen areas, the conveniences, boreholes, store, the staff quarters, among others.

Though there are very few aspects of the contracts yet to be completed, nobody familiar with the former state of the hospital can deny that the hospital has witnessed a complete transformation. The infrastructural renewal has the main building and other sections of the hospital, including the administrative block, medical wards, theatre, and conveniences wearing new looks.

Even more exciting was the restoration of regular water supply to hospital with most patients now able to uses the conveniences conveniently.

Dr. Hussain Mohammad, the Chief Medical Director of Murtalta Mohammed Specialist Hospital confirmed that many parts of the healthcare facility were old, dilapidated while many of the equipment had become obsolete before the intervention of OSSAP-SDGs.

But he noted that the renovation by the SDGs office has uplifted the status of the hospital to the level that it can now be compared to a tertiary health centre.

He added that the renovation covered all the structures in the hospital, including the one kilometre road.

“OSSAP-SDGs has renovated and changed the outlook of the hospital. If look at the hospital from the outside, you will see a great improvement. There are now solar lights installed everywhere, the hospital looks very beautiful at night when you are passing, and we are very happy with that. The patients inside the wards are also happy with the current state of the hospital – the windows, beddings have been changed to the modern ones, the windows now have nets,” Dr Mohammad said.

The CMD added that the rehabilitation and renovation include addition of new amenities to the hospital, including a restaurant, which he noted has helped to improve the quality of patient care as Doctors on call can now eat inside the hospital instead of going outside to pacify their hunger and abandoning the patients.

“The innovation by OSSAP-SDGs has uplifted the hospital seriously. I want to thank them for the wonderful job done and for having our patients at heart on behalf of the Hospital Management Committee, the Board and the State Ministry of Health,” he said.

Collaborating this, Ali Inuwa Kwalu, a Clinic Researcher said the renovation done by OSSAP-SDGs from the periphery to the core areas of the hospital was the most comprehensive that has been carried out in the facility in the past 20 years.

“Staff of this hospital, medical personnel and even patients has been expressing their appreciation over the renovation. What further impressed me was that the renovation was done along with supply of up-to-date equipment. We are extremely grateful to the SDGs office for initiating the renovation, “he said.

Habiu Saliu and Hajia Akinni who were relatives of patients of the hospital also agree that there has been a great change in terms of outlook and facilities at the hospital even as they expressed their gratitude to the SDGs office.

“The renovation is giving me joy. I brought my sister here and she is on admission at the Emergency Ward. But when I came here, I discovered the changes. Most of the things that were not here before have been brought in. For example, you now have a bed with a locker where you can put your belongings,” Hajia Khadijah Abdullahi said.

Renewal At The Specialist Hospital, Yola, just like in Kano, OSSAP-SDGs had also awarded contracts for comprehensive rehabilitation of the Yola Specialist Hospital. The contract rehabilitation of the wards, surgical rooms, the paediatric surgical, Orthopaedic wards, the eye clinic, and accident/emergency/Compound Office, access road, laboratory admin, the Intensive Care Unit, Theatres, and the Mortuary.

The result is that the Specialist hospital established in 1938 is now experiencing a turnaround, though the rehabilitation work is yet to be completed. The upgrade in the hospital through the intervention of OSSAP-SDGs is visible to patients and visitors to the facility right from the entrance with the newly rebuilt access road and walkway.

Inside the hospital, patients are also delightedly confronted with brand new facilities as the healthcare facility can now boast of the new beddings, laboratories, Theatre Units, Pharmacist department and Morgue.

On a recent visit, the Head of Maintenance of the Specialist Hospital, Mr Ahaz Yakubu pointed out that the rehabilitation which began in 2019 has resulted in the complete transformation and remodelling of the administrative block and the access roads now overlaid with asphalt.

Yakubu also noted that the accident and emergency department have been completed and patients were also taking advantage of the new facilities.

He added that the male surgical ward has been completed and being put into use. He also noted that trollies can be taken through the walkways now because of the rehabilitation.

A patient at the Orthopedic unit of the hospital, Mohammed Adama commended the cleanliness of the hospital.

“The environment is so hygienic. I am so much happy about the environment. Look at the fans, they are working. I appreciate the efforts and the works done by the SDGs office in this hospital and I pray that we will have such changes in other areas of our national life. We appreciate the developments here and we appreciate efforts of office of the SDGs,” Adama said.

A visitor who came to see one of her relatives on admission at hospital, Janet Nyen from Borno State confirmed that there has been a great change in the hospital from what it looked like two years ago.

“We appreciate the changes; the whole place is now looking nice, very beautiful. You can see the landscaping, flowers, the roof, they have already changed it. The environment is very nice and neat compared to how it was three years ago,” she said.

Another patient, Ali Umar, spoke in Hause expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and OSSAP-SDGs for making the hospital conducive for patients through the rehabilitation and provision of new facilities.

Hannah Dan Azumi, a relation of another patient at the hospital said she is happy with the changes at the hospital from the landscaping, the renovation work at the wards and the change of beddings. Yet, the relative of another patient at the ICU expressed appreciation over the provision of ventilators, the new beddings and rehabilitation of the hospital.

“When I entered Yola Specialists Hospital last week, I was astounded by the changes that has taken place in the legendary health institution. I saw the new beautiful outlook of the Hospital. In fact, the hospital now can compete with any standard health facility in the country,” Dr Amos Haruna, a private health practitioner in Yola said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria early last week.

He noted that the intervention by OSSAP-SDGs is the most comprehensive of such interventions for any healthcare facility in the state. According to him, with the intervention of OSSAP-SDGs, it is now cheaper for residents of Yola and environs to access quality healthcare without going outside the state.

“The SDGs huge Healthcare intervention in the state will really solve many health challenges facing the state. The development will assist in reducing rate of morbidity and mortality in the state. It will also make available some treatments that people have to be referred to other states, such as cancer treatment, MRI laboratory check-up among other useful treatment,” Gambo said.

Yet, the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano and the Specialist Hospital in Yola are not the only hospitals that have received such attention from President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs in the last few years.

Abdullahi Wase Hospital, Infectious Diseases Hospital, a specialised service hospital, Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in Kano are all also received a comprehensive rehabilitation touch from the OSSAP-SDGs in the last two years.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire under whose supervision the comprehensive rehabilitation has been carried out attributed the laudable efforts to the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. She thanked the President for his commitment to alleviating the plight of the common man and making life more meaningful for Nigerians.