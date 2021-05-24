The Femi Otedola Foundation has given a lifeline to former Nigerian international and football coach, Charles Bassey.

He is currently receiving treatment for a spinal cord problem at the Ibom Specialist Hospital in Uyo.

Bassey, bedridden until the billionaire businessman came to his aid, revealed that the Otedola foundation defrayed his medical bills.

“Thanks to Femi Otedola, I can walk again. I could not move on my own. I was helpless as countless letters I wrote seeking help yielded nothing,” said Bassey. “Even my state government, the Akwa Ibom state government, would not even reply to my appeals. I resigned to fate, waiting for the worst.”

The ex-Nigerian international also disclosed that he could now walk with the current treatment regime he is receiving.

“I can walk now, but I walk with the aid of a walking stick. The hospital is now carrying out conservative management of my ailing spinal cord. The treatment will last for six months. I was told I would be able to walk again, unaided. This has been paid for upfront by the foundation,” Bassey added.

He said he was being treated at the Ibom Specialist Hospital Uyo and he has witnessed a lot of improvement in his condition. “I can walk now, but I walk with the aid of a walking stick. The hospital is now carrying out what they call Conservative Management of my ailing spinal cord. I go to the hospital Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for treatment. The treatment will last for six months.”

The former technical director of the Nigeria Premier League side Akwa United added that Otedola’s foundation’s intervention in his health crisis was a lifeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otedola, chairman of Geregu Power Plc, is reputed for providing financial assistance to former Nigerian coach Christian Chukwu, ex-Nigeria goalkeeper Peter Fregene, veteran actor Victor Alaotan, the late Majek Fashek, and the late Sadiq Aba, among others.

“He is a godsend, and I wished there were more Nigerians like him. I am still in shock for what he has done for many other Nigerians and me,” said Bassey.

Mr Otedola has been helping many Nigerians with various health challenges through his Foundation.