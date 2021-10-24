The hugely popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija, has continued to churn out ‘newly minted’ celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment scene.The first season of the show first aired from 5 March to 4 June 2006.

The show took an 11 year hiatus, before it made it’s return in 2017, and rechristened ‘Big Brother Naija’. Since its inception as ‘Big Brother Nigeria’ in 2006, there have been six successful seasons of the show.

Over the years,’Big Brother Naija’ winners have moved on to build successful careers and ventures for themselves,by using the opportunities and the platform that the show provides.

The likes of Katung Aduwak who won the first edition of the show, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Igbokwe and many others know what it feels like to be winners of the show.

Early this month,Whitemoney joined the list of winners after clinching the grand prize of N90 million,during the grand finale of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season six.

We’ll take a look at the past winners of Big Brother Naija reality TV show,and how they have fared after the show.

Katung Aduwak

Katung Aduwak was the winner of season one of the Big Brother Nigeria show. After he emerged as the winner,Aduwak proceeded to New York to further his education at the Digital Film Academy, graduating with a directorial degree in filmmaking.

His debut film was Heaven’s Hell, released in May, 2019.He also directed a short film which exposes the conflict between African Americans and the African diaspora, titled ‘Not Supposed to be Here’.He is currently the CEO of One O Eight Media and African Partner for Campfire Media.

Micheal Ejeba

Michael Ejeba popularly known as Efe, won Big Brother Naija season two.During the show he captured the hearts of many fans especially with his favourite phrase ‘Based on logistics’.

He was later appointed as an Ambassador of entertainment and creative industry in Plateau State, and Youth Ambassador by the Ministry of Youth and sport.

Efe is also a singer, songwriter, and rapper.He released his first EP ‘Best Of Efe’(The Playlist) in 2020.

Miracle Igbokwe

Miracle Igbokwe claimed top honours in Big Brother Naija season three. After the win, Miracle went on to further his education in the United States, where he graduated from an aviation school in 2019.

In April 2018, He was appointed by the then Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha, as the ambassador of education.Miracle is currently a pilot and model.

Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke emerged as the winner of a hotly contested Big Brother Naija season 4,and made history by becoming the first woman to win the reality show.

After winning season 4 of Big Brother Naija, Eke became an ambassador and influencer for various organizations. In 2020, she made her acting debut in the Nollywood film ‘Fate of Alakada’.

She also runs her own businesses; a fashion outfit – M&M Luxury and a real estate firm; Lambo Homes.

Mercy is a brand ambassador for numerous brands, including Ciroc and Mr.Taxi.

Laycon

Olamilekan Massoud Kalifah, popularly known as Laycon,won Big Brother Naija season Five.He won that edition in convincing fashion and went home with N80m worth of prize.

He has since continued to thrive as a musician and a celebrity.In April 2021, Laycon’s Album ‘Shall We Begin’ was released and the album has gone on to chart in over 30 countries and counting.

Hazel Oyeze Onou

Hazel Oyeze Onou fondly called ‘Whitemoney’, is the Big Brother Naija Season six winner. Many will be hoping that Whitemoney will put to good use the N90,000,000 prize money,and also use the Big Brother Naija platform to build a successful life and career in the coming years.