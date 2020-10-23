By our Correspondents

On September 23, Fashion designer, Asev Sildek’s Man In Motion, emerged the winner of the Korea Culture Center Nigeria KCCN’s, Fashion Design Contest. The design features one of the four major Hanbok styles of the Joseon Dynasty Era of Korea, the Jungchimak on an Ankara material. Sildek dishes on what made his design standout from other top ten designs.

Comprising of silk, satin and the Koso Ankara fabrics, Sildek’s recreates the jungchimak, a long outer coat with collar, wide lengthy sleeves and side slits to produce a design for the modern day but cutting-edge male. And follows the contest’s purpose which is the promotion of creativity through the deepening of understanding of both nations cultural and arts heritable.

For the designer, freedom equals motion, an ease of movement. This was what the jungchimak of the 17th century Yangban men which created fluttering effect in motion represented to him. As it turned out, the Joseon era heralded lots of changes and innovation on the hanbok.

To create a new pattern different from the original of the Koso material, Sildek separated the tiny conical prints on the Ankara from the bolder prints, which he used for the jungchimak, and the later for the baji, the pant. The design further created an effect at the joining of the Ankara wax to create new, bold and vertical running print from the back of the neck to the hem of the jungchimak.

This tasking process required 12 yards of the Ankara to accomplish. Detailed attention was paid to the import of the chosen colour, golden-yellow. The result is a contour highlighting, yet breathable and fashionable waist demarcated cut in contrast with the traditional fuller and highwaisted cut.

Innovating within the guidelines of a contest is also essential. “read and make research about the subject. From there you can be more creative and relate your ideas with the subject, while fitting into what is expected of you,” said the designer.

Director of KCCN, Lee Jin Su is optimistic of Sildek’s winning design, among the other 9 exhibited finalists at the center, will be exhibited alongside creations of Korean designers currently working on incorporation of Nigerian traditional design styles with Hanbok fabrics.

On how Nigerian designers can key into the strengthening of the bonds of understanding and people-to-people relations between both Korea and Nigeria, Sildek said awareness and adaptability is key. “The contest is a start to making the hanbok more generally acceptable and opening up Korean history to Nigerian designers as a source of inspiration. Nigerian designers only need to make it more wearable like cropped jackets or innovating around the sleeves.”

A graduate of Economics, Sildek’s venture into fashion as a 14-year-old taking charge of his father’s laundry service. While handling the laundry, he fell in love with fabrics. There, he learnt to identify quality from inferior fabrics, and detergent and soap washable clothes, an interest which expanded to helping his mother choose fabrics and styles. At this time, the love of fashion was borne in the younger Sildek, one, he repressed in fear of his father’s disapproval. The death of his father in 2010, and the desire to help his mother cater to the completion of his higher education, saw him enroll as an apprentice in a tailoring shop. The contest was his first contact with the Korean culture. Today, his economic certification offers ability to forecast sales in any fashion season, state of economy and determine trends and its cost each season.