By Our Correspondent

Instagram sensation and skit maker, Emuze Clinton, popular as Gentuu has revealed how his life changed since he ventured into skit-making, saying seeing how much people love and appreciate what he does makes the journey more interesting.

According to the sensational Instagram act, emerging into one of the most followed skit makers in the industry and rising to the top of his career in less than four years could only mean that he has come of age.

Though Gentuu recalled how hard life was for him growing up and trying to convince many social media followers that he has what it takes to be one of the best, he was quick to say that taking his craft to the next level didnt come easy but the story has changed for good.

With a flourishing social media career that has seen him become one of the most popular skit makers, Gentuu believes that nothing appears strong enough to stop a man destined for greatness.

Speaking about his plans for the year, the Edo State-born skit maker raised in Lagos said he wants to keep churning out new skits that would dwell on the ills in the society, adding that time has come for social media influencers to begin to use their voice and platform to engender change in the society.

According to him, being an influencer is not enough, stressing that it has to be geared towards bringing about social change in the lives of the youth and those whose lives need to be touched in certain ways.

“For me, being an influencer has opened my eyes to the bigger picture but I want to use my platform and skits to teach people how to make their lives count. It doesn’t have to be about making money alone, but social media should be used for noble causes.”

The 21-year-old entertainer who has made several video skits to the delight of his fans said his funny mother is one of his sources of inspiration.

“I have several comic skits such as ‘Moniker’ which went viral, and my mother has been the major source of my inspiration,” he said.