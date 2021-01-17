What are the growth prospects for brands in 2021?

We are under the new normal, so, brands are reinventing themselves to the reality on ground. Most businesses and public engagements have shifted to online space. Brands that don’t want to close shop have reawakened their marketing strategy. They need to know how to capture their audiences online, segment their audience, know their media style and how to reach them because the digital space is now the only place for different classes of people. Brands need to know that their audience, within the demographic spread and various social strata can be reached through online and traditional media. Brands must reinvent themselves and respond to what the people need at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

How could brands recoup their Investment?

Right now, many of them are declaring profits and losses. Presently, most brands cannot meet up their targets. For them to recoup their investment, they have to be creative in terms of value offerings and packaging. Most brands must try to cut losses and wastages. Most brands are now doing in-house public relations style to cut down marginal cost. They should try as much as possible to explore blue ocean market, and create new market in the face of competition. They must begin to think inward and creatively. They should be able to invent new service offerings and products. Nigeria breweries are coming up with new products. Brands need to dimensionalise their offerings.

Can you explain the survival strategies for companies with low profit margin survive this year?

Companies with low margins should break even. The Nigeria market is huge. They should create new things by bringing new offerings to the table. They should cut cost, do away with what they don’t need and try to open new markets for themselves. They should do more especially in the areas of research to know what to produce and what the people wants.

Basically, there are still opportunities out there for them to know what to invest, how to invest and what to produce. They should look beyond the old offerings. The integrated marketing communication should go beyond the traditional offerings.

The new normal is a digital economy; they should find out where they fit in in the digital economy. The minister of digital economy is strongly pushing all frontiers and we must understand the paradigm shift and move with the trend. Gone are the days when we think that public relations is greater than media relations. You must create contents that will create value. Look at the various audiences and what can ignite their passion. Create something that brands can leverage on. Brands are also looking for opportunities to reach out to their client’s.

Government is creating things and coming out with all kinds of incentives like the stimulus package. We realised that only three percent of federal government economic incentives are exploited in the South West.

Recently, the Lagos State government launched the Lagos State Employment Trust, unveiled N5 billion for Lagos Acceleration Programme for businesses and the federal government also commenced the disbursement of survival stimulus packages for Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMES).

Brands must continually do sectoral analysis to know which sector is moving, which sector is driving the economy and wherein the opportunities for us to penetrate lies. Brands should look beyond taking a parochial view of their audience by connecting the brands to the targeted audience, and creating more contents to drive businesses and taking a snapshot of the sector that needs attention. For instance, the hospitality sector was badly affected with the pandemic and this should enable brands to bring on board the level of creativity that will drive and sustain businesses in this new era.

What are the survival strategies for brands to excel given the 2020 challenges?

They should define their audience very well and carry out perception audits on their business. The perception audits will allow them to know where they are in the minds of their consumers. It will allow them to know what their consumers want. It will give them opportunities to know what they need to let go. The performances ratio will allow them to concentrate on what is moving in the market. They should try and open new market and repackage it with new freebies. Consumer goods are very discerning and they go after what gives them the best satisfaction. All of them are competing for pockets that have low disposable income and it’s people that can offer the best that will rule the market better.

Are there chances that companies would have profits after Tax looking at the shrinking revenue and drop in sales volume?

The likelihood of them having profits after tax is dependent on their performance and if they are able to manage their cost within the macro-environment and ecosystem, they should be able to declare profits. Many companies cut down on salaries, operating cost and budgets by certain percentages. The likelihood of many declaring profit is lean but those who have been able to respond to the situation swiftly will be able to declare their profits. Some will declare profits but won’t declare loss, some will declare loss and won’t declare profits.

What are the key indicators for businesses to rebound?

They need to be refocused in the areas of competitive advantage by creating blue ocean market and thinking inwardly to develop products that will respond to the needs of the masses.

How would you rate the performance of brands during the months of lock down that was ignited by the COVID-19 pandemic?

The performances of brands are a reflection of the macro environment. There was a pandemic that crippled the economy from March when it crept into Nigeria. It brought so much panic to the socio-political environment of the country; this led the government to shut down everything. Therefore, businesses could not meet their targets. Economic activities were crippled and most of the organisations just managed to get by with what is known as the ‘new normal’.

The entertainment sector was affected and people could no longer gather for functional engagements. Brands could not activate most of their plans and targets could not be met. Consumption patterns changed. The situation is now tough with our economy already in recession. Nigeria is suffering from hyper inflation, coupled with the lockdown that crippled economic activities. It affected the brands and most of them could not do marketing activities that would have driven sales and target.

The integrated marketing communication sector and the agencies were badly hit. Many of them lost their clientele base.

Clients that were on retainership changed the status of their retainership to ad-hoc and that affected the integrated marketing communication sector from advertising to experiential public relations and direct marketing.

After the lockdown in August, businesses started picking gradually. Fortunately, the fiscal policy of the government in the area of import ban on 48 items that were on the list of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made things worse. The fiscal policy crippled businesses because what businesses were using to procure forex, was withdrawn by the government especially in areas where they needed the import. As a result of this action, the business environment could not be properly serviced. The fiscal policies coupled with the high tax and excise duties affected businesses.

In what ways do you think that brands reacted when the lock down was enforced?.

Most brands reacted in panic. There was septic shock in the global market. America and the European government had panic reactions. There were lots of confusion everywhere. It took time before they found a way around it. Brands that are within the FCMG category lost it because their marketing is driven by numbers and unfortunately, everyone was locked in and what could move then were only edibles. With that, consumers became selective and disciplined their financial life.

Purchasing power was weakened and people began to spend wisely. Most complimentary brands like alcoholic drinks were avoided and many families had to cut down cost to discipline themselves.

Many brands suffered and many products expired in warehouses as they could not be distributed for sales. Those that bought products could not sell and there was breakdown in supply chain. Everything was shut down. In all of these, there was also border closure.

Nigeria is a peculiar case because the policy environment is not encouraging and the physical environment has been harsh on brands. All these crippled the system and it’s getting worse. Forex was not made available for import and dollar, which is the driver of performances and the key economic indicator is rising above N500.

The inflationary rate is at the extreme. Just last month, Nairametrics and Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the inflation rate, which stood at 14.23 percent. What we had last month according to Naira metrics and NBS was the highest ever and no country has ever gotten to that point except for the backward nations.

We are suffering from hyperinflation, deflation and there is a continuous downward trend in the economic performances. Startups are dying, some cannot take off, small businesses are dying due to poor governance and youth restiveness. So many things have come together to affect the business environment and not just brands alone. The different sectors are being hampered and the economy is living on debt while the government is borrowing the life out of this country.