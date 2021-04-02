By JOHN MKOM, Jalingo

A Military Anti-kidnapping Patrol Team in the early hours of Friday gunned down five youths and injured another in Basa village of Ardo-Kola local government area of Taraba state.

The youths were said to be returning from a wedding ceremony at about 2am Friday morning on motorcycles when they ran into a military checkpoint.

Narrating the incident to LEADERSHIP at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Jalingo, Mr. Bello Aliyu Jen, a retired civil servant in the state and father of two of the five youths allegedly killed by the soldiers, said the armed operatives killed two of his sons, one of which was an HND final year student at College of Agriculture in Jalingo, the state capital.

He lamented that the soldiers commenced the operation in Ardo-Kola without engaging the leaders on how to inform their people on the military operations.

“When I got the news from one of my sons that my children have been killed, I could not believe it, until when I went out and found out that the Army were carrying the bodies and the motorcycles in their Hilux. We followed them up to the FMC Jalingo mortuary, I checked and I saw two of my sons there.

“They have deposited the bodies here at FMC mortuary and they have taken the motorcycles to their (military) place.

“One of them, bullet penetrated from the stomach and burst out from his head. For now, I can’t say anything because even a nidle was not found on any of them, they were just killed for nothing, all I want is for them to release the bodies for me to go and conduct their burial according to Islamic rites,” the bereaved father told LEADERSHIP.

Also speaking, Umar Basa, a brother to Zeyaor Basa, who was one of the slain youths, narrated that the youths were returning from a wedding ceremony on motorcycles when they ran into the military checkpoint where five of them were gunned down by soldiers.

Basa said some of the youths escaped unhurt while one of them is currently hospitalised with bullet wounds.

He, therefore, called on the military authorities to launch an investigation into the killing and punish the perpetrators.

Efforts by the LEADERSHIP correspondent to speak with the military authorities in Jalingo proved abortive as the operations office of the Army was locked.