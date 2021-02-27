By Our Correspondent

If done responsibly, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of gambling. It might be the precarious spin of the roulette wheel, the adrenaline rush of betting on horses, the tense hold and fold of a high-stakes card game, or the calculated wagering on the outcome of a sports match. Yet the end goal of all gambling is the same – to win and win as much as possible. That’s why sports consultant Skinnybets is in a league of his own.

“A lot of people still have a hang-up about gambling, but that’s probably because they’ve never done it right, and by doing it right I mean winning,” explained Skinnybets.

Renowned as being the best sports consultant in Canada, Skinnybets is taking advantage of the ever-growing popularity of online gambling and offering his expertise and knowledge in the form of highly-lucrative tips that have enriched countless sports fans’ lives.

Skinnybets explained, “If you’re knowledgeable in any sport you can apply a system that is pretty much bulletproof. Obviously, results will throw you the occasional curveball but the law of averages is on your side. If you hold your nerve, keep your head and take a logical and rational approach to betting you’ll soon be winning a lot more than you lose.”

Growing up in Montreal, Skinnybets always had dreams of greatness. As a child who spent every waking moment watching the NBA and WWE, his role models were Kobe Brynat and John Cena. Although he was honest enough to admit he lacked the necessary skill to make it in the NBA as a player, Skinnybets was adamant he wanted to be a part of the sport in some shape or form.

Skinnybets explained, “At the age of 17 I began placing bets on NBA games. Because I had extensive knowledge of the teams and players, more often than not my bets came good and I got a real taste for sports betting as a whole.”

Realizing he was onto a good thing, Skinnybets began to develop and refine his game. Five years later he was posting his huge wins on social media. This led to him being inundated with queries by hundreds of people on what the safest bets were. Happy to help, Skinnybets obliged. He has since started charging a fee for his top picks, but the punters are happy to pay because of his reliability and past form.

Skinnybets said, “Most people bet from the heart and not from the head. I approach it with the cool and calculated mindset of a businessman and it works. I love what I do and I love the fact that I’ve helped so many sports fans change their lives for the better through the ancient art of gambling.”