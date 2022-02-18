He walked confidently into the conference room wearing a broad smile like a man whose entire problems have been solved. His excitement knew no bound. “The milestones are numerous. SFTAS has done well for us as a State. It is helping to increase our revenue generation. We are very happy with the introduction of SFTAS because it has improved our way of doing business with contractors/vendors.” By the time Ado Hussaini who is the director-general, due process department, Jigawa State was done itemizing the benefits of the World Bank and federal government-initiated State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme for results to the media delegation to his office recently, not a few people saw with facts that the programme is indeed, the way to go.

SFTAS is a product of mutual agreement between the federal government of Nigeria and the World Bank designed to strengthen the fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability in Nigerian States as a way of improving their revenue base, increasing fiscal efficiency in public expenditure and reducing debt overhang.

To add to its brag list, the current state government reports that out of the N96 billion liabilities from abandoned projects by previous governments, “we have done over 90 per cent.” Apart from that, the government also inherited contracts that have been awaiting payments about N3.6 billion that have been cleared, using SFTAS guidelines.

Owing to the direction of SFTAS, Jigawa State is about the first state to have significantly improved on electronic procurement process, a feat, even the federal government has not been able to achieve, resulting in delayed implementation of the national budget. “Wwe are able to publish all our contracts on the websites, we have an existing website. All our information are there, contracts are being published – who does what, where, at what cost and time of completion – for everybody to see. In fact, we are partnering directly with CSOs. We allow them have access to our documents, ask questions,” he said.

Mr. Ali Mohammed, deputy national programme coordinator, SFTAS representing Mr Stephen Okon, national programme coordinator for SFTAS in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning led the delegation to the State. At the office of the Governor, Mohammed said the visit was to foster understanding on the programme. The essence is to look at the Jigawa state SFTAS programme to see the extent of delivery and to know if there are challenges that need to be addressed by the national office.

“Jigawa is doing very well no doubt,” he said, adding that “one area we would love to highlight is e-procurement. Recently I received a letter from Jigawa state which shows the process has gone far.” Jigawa is among the first three states in fiscal reforms in Nigeria. Mr Mohammed said the intention is to use Jigawa state as a model especially in the North where implementation of the programme is still facing some challenges.

Chairman, Jigawa State Internal Revenue Service, Ibrahim Ahmed said a lot, (including great in internally generated revenue from N3.9 billion in 2016 when the programme was introduced to over N10 billion in 2021) has been achieved under the SFTAS programme, testifying that the programme encourages the current administration to improve on its services with regards to revenue collection. In his words, “We have recorded tremendous increase of IGR over the years. Between 2015 and 2016, the state’s IGR was N3.9 to N4 billion. While currently, we are generating more than N10 billion.”

Working on the guidelines of the programme, Ahmed said the state account managers have ensured the implementation of treasury single account where all government revenues are funneled into a single account for transparency purpose.

He claims that there is now tremendous increment in the IGR, stating that concerted effort has been made to strengthen revenue collection and block leakages in all ramifications. “We blocked all the leakages through automation of the revenue system in the state by distributing point of sale (POS) machine to all the revenue generating agencies in the state, and also improving the payment platform of the IGR account.” He said Jigawa state has three different gateways for collection of payment to its consolidated revenue account.

The state commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development and Regional Planning, Sagir Ahmed has different meaning and vision for the programme. His ministry sees SFTAS ‘as a way to improve our capacity in revenue generation, particularly property taxation’.

To show his commitment to the success of the project, the state Governor Mohammad Badaru appointed a 13-man committee of about seven commissioners, with the deputy Governor as chairman to oversee property registration programme.

The mandate is for them to update the property records for at least 50 per cent of properties that have electricity connections in urban areas in Jigawa State not later than June, 2022; register and/or update records of 20,758; share the data with World Bank and other stakeholders; and qualify for the World Bank grant for the SFTAS project.

These data will provide the ministry with an unprecedented opportunity to document rights of millions of urban dwellers and in doing so make the collection of land use charges more equitable and increase property tax revenues to provide local services. In return, the Jigawa receive a grant of $2.5 million and other technical support to enhance land revenue collection.

“With that engagement with SFTAS, Property registration has enabled us to prepare adequately for launching our Jigawa State Geographic Information System and our Governor has already approved the procurement of all the equipment and facilities we require to launch the GIS and we have already engaged Consultants and they have really been working with this Ministry to see that we effect that GIS in our operation,” Ahmed said.

The State’s commissioner of finance, Ibrahim Babangida Umar said sustained public financial management reforms in Jigawa has led to the State’s participation in the World Bank supported State Fiscal Transparency,

He disclosed that the State accessed N1.98bn for the 2018 budget cycle. The 2020 Budget included the sum of about N4.1bn billion being the expected grant to be received for State participation in the 2019 SFTAS. According to the 2019 Rapid Annual Assessment (RAA) of PFM targets conducted by DFID-PERL, “Jigawa has met the 12 RAA indicators and is therefore expected to draw some part of the grants earmarked in 2019”.

In a chart with journalists during to the tour, Governor Badaru said his administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure effective and efficient use of available state resources for the good of the public. The Governor said despite clearing backlog of outstanding debt to contractors, his administration intends to build a minimum of one general hospital in every local government and at least, one health centre in every political ward.

SFTAS seems to be gaining acceptability and control in public financial management in many states of the federation. For instance, a recent visit to Edo State to ascertain the level of observation of the SFTAS disbursement-linked indicators and results showed that the programme is already making impressive impact in the state.

SFTAS has disbursement-linked indicators and results (DLIs and DLRs): There are nine DLIs under the four key result areas. Each of the DLIs has specific annual disbursement-linked results (DLRs) to be achieved by states for each year of the Program. Each DLR has a specific amount of performance-based financing attached to its achievement per state per year.

“The programme has helped to grow revenues and helped many states to better manage public finances. I urge that this programme be sustained,” acting chairman of Edo state board of internal revenue, Mr John Inegbedion

The state managing director in charge of procurement, Henry Idogu said four ministries, departments and agencies of the State had already migrated to e-procurement platform. One of the ways the government is driving widespread implementation of the programme is ensuring that government owned enterprises make use of SFTAS guidelines a priority for award of government contracts. In 2021, the government issued COVID-19 guidelines targeting SMEs to encourage their participation in government contracts.

There is evidence that the programme is impacting positively on the revenue generation of the state. According to the acting chairman of Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), Sadiat Abu, the state now generates N2.5 billion monthly since the entrenchment of SFTAS in revenue mobilization processes.

Speaking through the EIRS head, revenue account, Valentine Adoko, Mrs Abu said the significant increase in revenue to the State, orchestrated by SFTAS will reduce the state’s over-dependence on federal allocation.

“Before now, we were not generating up to a billion naira but after the reforms, we moved to N1.5 billion and currently, we are generating an average of between N2.5 billion and N2.6 billion,” Sadiat stated.

In a similar development, project manager for Edo State Geographical Information Service (EDOGIS), Stephen Calder said EDOGIS is targeting the enumeration of 140,000 project with a plan to increase the figure in subsequent times.