By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja |

The World Bank has explained how Nigerian states can access the $2million in performance grant under its funded States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme.

According to the World Bank, states must update their property records before 30th June, 2021 to capture at least 50% of them that have electricity connections in urban areas.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) assisted by the World Bank has scheduled two Virtual Peer Learning Events (PLEs) on “Using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Technology to Strengthen Land Administration and Property Taxation” at the subnational level.

“The Peer Learning Events are parts of several capacity building efforts aimed at supporting the effective deployment of GIS at state-level. Efforts are underway to provide states with GIS data, ortho-photos of property mapping and software to support enumeration.

“States able to update their property records before 30th June, 2021 to capture at least 50% of the property that have electricity connections in urban areas will each unlock $2million in performance grant under the World Bank-funded States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme for Results.

“However, it is imperative that these property records reflect accurate information about the name of the owner/occupier, size of the land parcel, size of the building, use of the land/property amongst other criteria required by the programme,” the World Bank stated.

A statement by the NGF explained that It is no news that states are at varying stages of GIS deployment with some notably Kaduna, Kogi, Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, and Gombe leading the way.

“The Peer Learning Events will have these states showcase their deployment experience and avail aspiring states still early in the process of deployment, an opportunity to break free of challenges that could derail and hinder GIS deployment at state level,” NGF said.

The senior programme manager of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, SFTAS Technical Assistance Project, Olanrewaju Ajogbasile, who shared the invitation disclosed that the two PLEs will hold on Thursday, 5th and Monday, 16th November, 2020.

He noted that the states were determined to get it right this time and ensure old mistakes are not repeated, thus, the need to learn from the experiences of others who have led the way in GIS deployment.