How Tinubu Can Rejig Nigeria’s Economy – Bishi How Tinubu Can Rejig Nigeria’s Economy – Bishi

What’s your take on Nigeria’s recent exchange rates policy?

As far as I’m concerned, the naira goes up or down. A stable exchange rate is good for planning purposes. It’s good to be able to know what the rate will be in the next six months or so. When it fluctuates so much, it’s not that good because you buy something now at high price and in the next six months, the exchange rate slashes and then you just can’t make that profit again. So, to stabilize the naira will be very good for all businesses.

How can you describe the Nigeria’s export process?

Well, I’ve had a lot of experience in that and in the beginning, it was kind of easy but as time goes on, they started adding all kinds of things to it and then the price of shipping not from the shipper but other costs associated to shipping, like logistics, kept going up. Everything kept going up and then they have all kinds of fees coming in, all types of challenges started coming up. That I think It is not good for export because export should be something that is easy to conduct. It’s a business, if you cannot conduct business easily, you lose the ability to do that business. I can’t lose that because I’ve been in the business for a while so I have to accept all the challenges that come. But, for some people, they will just give up. Especially when they’re just starting. It should be made easier to export than it is now.