A group under the auspices of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) has said that the date for the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention day was chosen after their principal visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Villa.

The ruling APC had fixed 26 February, 2022 as the date of its convention.

The loyalists, while addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, explained that the convention date, prior to now had been dragging for so long, and was resolved after Tinubu’s intervention.

The convener of BAT Vanguard, Engr. Sola Olofin, stated this while fielding questions from journalists on what Tinubu had been doing to ensure APC does not disintegrate ahead of Primary elections within the party and 2023 general poll.

Olofin said Tinubu has been making frantic efforts to ensure there is no rancor in the party, being the leader of the APC.

He said, “So far, he has been able to organise peaceful meetings with the necessary arms of the party whom I perceive are in an amicable solution towards ensuring that the convention would hold peacefully come February 26.

“I will like to state here that with the information I’m privy to, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been able to meet Mr President, and able to talk to him, to call the party in order to have a peaceful convention. As you all know, the convention has been dragging for so long.”

He stressed that the party has been expecting it to take place but the committee has not been able to give us a date.

The convener of the group said shortly after his visit to the Presidency, the party is now on the right path.

”You can see that within a short time, everything died down and the caretaker committee was able to announce a date for the convention.

“I want to believe that this is one of his efforts in ensuring that the party holds a smooth convention,” Olofin said.

Speaking further, Olofin stressed that Tinubu’s age would help Nigeria and Nigerians on how to handle important national issues considering the wealth of experience he had accumulated over the years.

According to him, “Also, based on the constitution, it makes provision for age brackets and he’s still within the age limit to contest. If you look critically at some Western countries, particularly America, their President is of age, and also some of the African countries.

“They have Presidents that are of age, and I believe that the older you are, the more experience you have to handle the national issue, and also ensure that rule of law is well taken care of.”

On his part, the co-convener of BAT Vanguard, Barr. Sola Gabriel disclosed that their principal is in full support of recent moves of the party to review its constitution.

He noted that the last constitution amendment took place in 2014.

“It has been overtaken by time. New things need to be accommodated into it. That’s why our constitution needs to be reviewed to accommodate new happenings to make the party move forward,” he added.