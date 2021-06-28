The increasing wave of insecurity and hunger in Nigeria need urgent attention from government at all levels now before the problems get out of hands, portending great dangers for the nation and its over 200 million Nigerians. This was the position of a public affairs analyst, Elder Steve Agbata, who decried the increasing wave of insecurity in some parts of the country.

He, therefore, called on the government at the centre, state and local governments to put additional measures in place to protect lives and properties of the citizens.

Elder Agbata, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria, also bemoaned the increasing wave of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other societal vices.

He charged the government to ensure that the security agencies are well equipped and motivated to enable them fight any form of criminality in the society.

According to him, a secured environment will be safe for investment, both local and foreign investments, adding that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will elude the country if there is insecurity in the land.

He noted that the frustration and despair among the youth were largely caused by chronic poverty and breakdown of social institutions.

“The issue of insecurity, unemployment and extremism have many things to do with governance, overtime. We must tackle our deep and widespread poverty.

“If we limit government’s role under the erroneous assumption that government spending is intrinsically unproductive, then we tether ourselves to failure,” Agbata said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, Elder Agbata urged the government to provide more stimulus packages to revive the nation’s fragile and battered economy.

“In the midst of our local challenges came the COVID-19 pandemic, with its debilitating impact on the global and domestic economies.

“Nigeria, like many other countries, has not been spared the impact of the pandemic.

“The economy’s relapse into recession has ended, but we must admit the economy remains weak with too much unemployment and resources left idle,” added Agbata.

The renowned banker said nations that recovered most quickly from the 2009 economic crisis and now from COVID-19 “were those that engaged most in government stimulus spending.”