How To Earn Money On The Side

CONSULT/COACH

Do you posses a specific skill-set? It could be anything from sharing legal advice, informing businesses on how to become more eco-friendly, or assisting startups on how to get off the ground. Consulting or coaching can be a lucrative side business since it’s easy and affordable to start, since you already have the knowledge and experience. And you can build your own schedule so that you can offer your consulting services whenever you have the free time.

FREELANCE

Another flexible side gig that doesn’t require long-term commitments is becoming a freelancer. This could be anything from writing content or designing a logo to filming a product ad or becoming a virtual assistant, it just depends on your interests and talents. Best of all? There’s no shortage of websites and job boards to land one of the thousands of freelancing gigs available.

CASH IN ON YOUR VEHICLE

If you own an automobile then capitalize on it by renting it out whenever you’re not using it through sites like Turo and Getaround. If you want to keep your keys, then you can become a driver for either Uber or Lyft. Depending on where you live, you may be able to earn $35 per hour. One final option would be to register your car as an airport shuttle service vehicle and take people to and from the airport.

SELL ITEMS ONLINE

One of the easiest ways you can make money on the side is by selling the stuff that you already own. You know that stuff that is choking you by clogging up your garage and closets. Thanks to sites such as eBay, Craigslist, Gazelle, and Wallop, you can sell those items taking up space in your home without having to visit a pawnshop.

PROGRAMMER

Do you want to build software, apps, or websites? Then take that interest and turn it into a profitable side gig. Of course, you first need to have an understanding of computer programming and coding, and settle on a specific programming niche.

AFFILIATE MARKETING

Some individuals have made a comfortable living through affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing, for those who don’t know, is where you plug a product or service on your website. You’ll place a link with a unique code on your site and if a visitor clicks that link and makes a purchase, you’ll get compensated.

DIRECT SELL

Another tried and true method of earning cash on the side is through direct selling. Think Tupperware and Avon. However, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of companies that offer direct-selling opportunities that range from cosmetics to vitamins to pet accessories.