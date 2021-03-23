A Family Physician, Dr Olomofe Kayode, has identified staying hydrated and refraining from toxic chemicals in alcohol, soft drinks and common cooking oil as some of the natural ways of lowering high blood pressure.

Kayode, of Asokoro District Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, lack of enough fluids can result in dehydration and higher sodium levels in the blood stream.

He said that anyone, who did not drink enough water, would automatically have his body attempting to secure fluid supply by retaining sodium, which, he said, was the body’s water insurance mechanism.

“Sodium is the body’s water insurance mechanism. Water plays an essential role in maintaining hydration and blood pressure levels.

”Eating foods and liquids that are high in toxic and salt can contribute to rising blood pressure.

“The consumption of some toxic chemicals, which are common in oil commonly being used in cooking fast food, can raise the blood pressure,” he said.

Kayode noted that many people had been feeding themselves and their children with wrong foods which could result in outbreak of epidemics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When children begin to consume those foods early in life, by the time they reach age 30, most of them may be having hypertension and different heart diseases.

“ Your body will continually seek balanced diet and respond to changing levels of sodium and other electrolytes in your blood stream,” the medical expert said.

He also advised people to cultivate the habit of doing regular exercise, saying that this could lower blood pressure to safer levels.

“Exercises like walking, jogging, cycling, swimming or dancing can help lower your blood pressure and make your heart stronger,” he said.

Kayode also urged hypertensive people to eat more potassium-rich foods and drink less alcohol and soft drinks. (NAN)