What Does a Budget Do?

Though making a budget may not sound like the most exciting activity (and for some, it’s downright scary), it’s an important part of keeping your financial house in order. That’s because budgets rely on balance. If you spend less in one area, you can spend more in another, save that money for a large purchase, build a “rainy day” fund, increase your savings, or invest in building wealth.

Gather Your Financial Paperwork

Before you begin, gather up all your financial statements, including: Bank statements, investment accounts, recent utility bills, W-2s and paystubs, 1099s, credit card bills, receipts from the last three months, mortgage or auto loan statements. You want to have access to any information about your income and expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calculate Your Income

How much income can you expect each month? If your income is in the form of a regular paycheck where taxes are automatically deducted, then using the net income (or take-home pay) amount is fine. If you are self-employed or have outside sources of income, such as child support or Social Security, include these as well. Record this total income as a monthly amount.

Create a List of Monthly Expenses

Write down a list of all the expenses you expect to have during a month. This list could include: Mortgage payments or rent, car payments, insurance, groceries, utilities, entertainment, personal care, eating out, child care, transportation costs, travel, student loans, savings. Use your bank statements, receipts, and credit card statements from the last three months to identify all your spending.

Determine Fixed and Variable Expenses

Fixed expenses are those mandatory expenses that you pay the same amount for each time. Include items like mortgage or rent payments, car payments, set-fee internet service, trash pickup, and regular child care. Variable expenses are the type that will change from month to month, such as: Groceries, gasoline, entertainment, eating out, gifts. Start assigning a spending value to each category, beginning with your fixed expenses. Then, estimate how much you’ll need to spend per month on variable expenses.

Total Your Monthly Income and Expenses

If your income is higher than your expenses, you are off to a good start. This extra money means you can put funds towards areas of your budget, such as retirement savings or paying off debt. If your expenses are more than your income, that means you are overspending and need to make some changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Make Adjustments to Expenses

If you’re in a situation where expenses are higher than income, find areas in your variable expenses you can cut. Look for places you can reduce your spending—like eating out less—or eliminate a category—like canceling your gym membership.

Aim to have your income and expense columns to be equal. This equal balance means all of your income is accounted for and budgeted toward a specific expense or savings goal.

BY JEREMY VOHWINKLE

Culled From: https://www.thebalance.com/how-to-make-a-budget-1289587