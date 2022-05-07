Ike Chioke is the Group Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited, and the current President of the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria. His journey into investment banking has spanned over three decades.

A native of Enugu State in Nigeria, he attended St Patrick Primary School in Enugu and proceeded to Federal Government College Jos. He continued his education at the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University where he studied Civil Engineering. He later attended Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, where he graduated with an M.Phil in Management Studies.

After his studies, Ike joined the tax department at Arthur Andersen in Lagos and went on to join other renowned global financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and Salomon Smith Barney Inc, and Citigroup.

In his over three decades of investment banking experience, Ike has been involved in strategic advisory in corporate finance including mergers & acquisitions, project/structured finance and debt/equity capital markets activities. His industry specializations include the telecommunications, media, financial services and general industrial sectors.

Ike has contributed to capital market and economic development in numerous ways including his role as Chairman of the FSS 2020 Capital Markets Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, member of the Bond Market Steering Committee of the Debt Management Office, former Chairman of the Enugu State Technical Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, and currently as the President of the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria.

He is the CEO, Triple A Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd; Chairman, Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA); Chairman, Royal Exchange General Insurance Company Limited; Chairman, Fitness Factory Limited; National Secretary for the Rhodes Scholarship for West Africa; member of the Board of ServiPower Company Limited; member of Steering Committee of the Alaigbo Stabilization Fund; and Patron, Obioma Central School Education Foundation.