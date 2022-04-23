Born in Lagos in the late 1960s, Lanre Olusola is the founder and chief catalyst at the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy(OLCA) – a mind, emotions and behavioural change coaching academy working with individuals and organisations to transform lives by transforming minds.

Recently, Escae Benin University, Benin Republic and Myles Leadership University, Togo both awarded him with honorary doctorate degrees.

While Olusola first bagged an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Behavioural Change Psychology from Escae Benin University, he also bagged a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa from the Myles Leadership University.

He was conferred with the two honorary PhDs recently in recognition of his incredible track record of excellent performance in service to humanity.

Having worked extensively in Nigeria, across Africa and other parts of the world in various capacities with organisations such as the World Bank, the UK government through the DFID and the British Council, Ericsson, Total, Argentil Capital, EbonyLife TV, GTBank, First Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC, FCMB, FBN Capital, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nigerian government and many more, Lanre has been able to impart exceptional problem solving, motivational, human developmental, leadership and management skills to his clients.

Originally trained as an engineer at the University of Lagos, Nigeria, Lanre is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Boston Massachusetts USA, An ASET U.K Certified Life Coach with years of experience and expansive studies in the fields of Psychology, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Performance Improvement Management, Human Cognitive Behavioral Psychology, MetaMedicine, Emotional Freedom Techniques(EFT), among others.

Lanre through OLCA offers a wide range of programmes and services from Psychology, to Therapy , Coaching and Keynote Speaking.

In his quest to transform one mind at a time, Lanre uses platforms such as; social media, TV, Radio, seminars, workshops and more to get his life changing messages to reach and impacts millions of people in Nigeria, Africa and across the world.

Over the years, Lanre has built his brand on consistency and having a catalytic effect – facilitating the positive change of individuals and organisations that seek his services.

Among his many accomplishments, is the VSP model (A 5 Star Performance Model), he developed and has been used by the Stanford University’s Affiliate Faculty of the Institute for Venture Designs and other institutions.

He is renowned for his extensive array of works of coaching, publishing and keynote speaking with individuals and organisations, locally and internationally even as he pioneered the life coaching industry in Nigeria 20 years ago and creating the first wholly integrative coaching academy in West Africa.

With over two decades of coaching experience, ‘The Catalyst’ is a Certified General Electric (GE) executive coaching master trainer and a GE regional Crotonville executive coaching faculty member.

Passionate about people, The Catalyst as he is fondly called, works to bring about holistic transformation. Over the last two decades, he has created, mastered and deployed Integrative and Transformative Catalysis (ITC). His work varies with individuals, organizations, families, couples, groups and governments, all with the primary goal of rapidly transitioning them from where they are, to where they desire, deserve and are designed to be.

He serves as an executive director at Ebony Life Television; the founder of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN); Board of Trustee member at the International Coach Federation (ICF) Nigeria, and an executive member of the Forbes Coaches Council.

He is happily married to Dupe Olusola and they are blessed with two children, Tiwani and Kiki Olusola. His hobbies are soccer and reading. He is a practicing Christian.

His Philosophy

According to him, “if you want to thrive, succeed and become significant in life, you must learn to imbibe the following incredible core values – They will serve you as they have done for the world’s most successful and wealthiest people. The core values are; impact, dedication, collaboration, integrity, inclusion and creativity which have worked for me and made me who I am today. So, aspiring entrepreneur must imbibe these values.”

He added that, “my drive is to be uniquely positioned to design and drive a prosperous, entrepreneurial future for Africa built on knowledge, innovation, and collaboration.”