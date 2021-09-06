Philanthropic cleric and the renowned founder of Zugacoin; Africa’s best selling cryptocurrency, has offered to assist willing Nigerians make millions without having physical cash or start up capital.

It is no longer news that today, ZUGACOIN has risen to become the highest in value in the global market.

ZUGACOIN on CoinMarket Cap, has continued to make history by breaking every crypocurrency records.

The wave making currency which is the first Cryptocurrency in Africa was officially launched on December 1, 2020 with the aim of providing ways to help every willing, average Nigerian to have financial liberation and earn a better living.

Shedding lights on how to take advantage of the 7 weeks offer to make millions, drive brand new car and live the life of your dream, Sam Zuga explained the details via a statement posted on his social media platform.

He wrote; “In those days, when they are mentioning riches of someone, they will mention the quantity of gold, silver, cows, camels, sheep etc. This present time, when they are counting riches, people mention, how much Dollars, pounds, Euros, Naira one has etc. In future, they will be mentioning how much BITCOIN or ZUGACOIN that one has.

That is why I am not leaving any stone unturned, to make sure that whoever believes in me and the future have a fraction of ZUGACOIN, no matter how small. Someone who have100,000 Naira worth of ZUGACOIN is richer than someone who has 10 Million Naira now, in less than 2 years, everyone will see what I am talking about now.

I brought an idea last Saturday that will help those who don’t have money to get ZUGACOIN, if they have a mouth. The only challenge that will stop you from becoming very rich is, if you don’t have a mouth.

Use your mouth and talk to someone who have 100,000 Naira that he is not going to use in the next 7 weeks. Tell the person to give you for safe keeping for 7 weeks. Collect it and drop into the company’s account bellow. Send the proof of payment to the WhatsApp number below and you will receive a code. Talk to people who want to exchange their Cash with ZUGACOIN and don’t know how to go about it, give them that company’s account details to pay money inside and send you proof of payment.

Sit there with the person who paid the money, write your code on that proof of payment and forward to the same Whatsapp number, that person will be credited in your presence and you will also be given 20% of whatever amount that person paid. Every Saturday, anyone with the highest commission for that week will go home with a brand new car.

This will continue for 7 weeks. After 7 weeks, the first 100,000 Naira you deposited will be returned to you to go and give the person you collected from. If you are someone who knows how to use your mouth, you will be going to pay that money, driving your brand new car together with a fat Bank account. You can use part of your commission to buy ZUGACOIN and use the remaining balance to enjoy your life.

The registration of 100,000 to qualify you to participate in this 7 weeks challenge will begin from today 6/9/2021 and end on Wednesday 8/9/2021.

Below is the WhatsApp number for further details:

08092605092

IDEAS RULE THE WORLD

Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga.”