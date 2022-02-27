Start by choosing where you want to bank. When you open a business bank account, you will need to provide certified documentation to verify your business. If you’re a sole proprietor, for instance, a business license and a registration of your trade name might be required, while partnerships may need to bring in partnership agreements or a statement of qualification depending on the type of partnership.

Visit the Bank Website or Branch

The easiest way to open a business bank account is to visit the financial institution’s website. The advantage of opening an account online is that you can do it at any time and from anywhere.

Choose Your Account

Compare the different types of bank accounts available and choose the one you need. Choose a traditional business checking account if you are looking for more flexibility with your finances, or a business savings account if you plan on setting business profits aside for the future.

Provide Your Information

Opening a business bank account is easy once you’ve chosen the type of account you need. The next step in the process will require you to provide specific details such as:

Your business formation documents,

Your business license

Your employer identification number (EIN)

Your Social Security number (if you are a sole proprietorship)

Partnership agreement (if your business is a partnership)

Make a Deposit

Once you’ve opened your business account, you’ll need to deposit funds. You can do this by an electronic funds transfer, writing a check, or depositing cash.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you open a U.S. bank account from overseas?

Although it’s possible to open a U.S. bank account as a non-resident or foreigner, the process is not as easy, as most banks require you to have a U.S. address and a Social Security number (or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number if you are a resident or nonresident alien). The requirements may differ from state to state so it’s best to inquire with your desired bank before applying. To open a business bank account as a nonresident your business must be registered in the U.S. and have an EIN.

How long does it take a business account to open?

You can open a business account online in a few minutes although the bank may take several business days to review your documentation and send out the necessary checks and cards.

How much money do you need to open a business account?

Minimum deposits to open a business bank account can vary. Wells Fargo, for example, requires a $25 minimum deposit, while other banks may not need any deposit to start—though certain restrictions like keeping a daily minimum balance may apply.2 Be sure to read the fine print on a bank’s website.

BY LORIEN STRYDOM

Culled From:https://www.thebalance.com/how-to-open-a-business-bank-account-5191175