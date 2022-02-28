Shawarma is one of the world’s most popular street foods but can be enjoyed even from the comfort of your home. Chicken Shawarma is packed with bright, delicious flavours and contrasting textures and it takes just 30 minutes or less to make! Serve them in pita wraps, tortilla wraps or, lettuce cups for a low-carb option.

INGREDIENTS:

This makes about 6+ large Shawarma wraps. 2 Chicken breasts or Thighs (de-boned/boneless), chicken sausage, shawarma bread (pita bread/flour tortilla wraps), 1 small-sized cabbage (cut into thin strips), 3 medium-sized carrots (grated or cut into thin strips), 1 large cucumber (cut into thin strips&circles), 2 big tomatoes (cut into thin strips), 1 medium-sized onion (cut into thin strips), ketchup, mayonnaise (see how to make it at home), 1 tbspn vegetable/olive oil (for stir-frying)

For the marinade: 1 tspn thyme, 2 tspn curry powder, 1 tspn onion powder/2 tspn minced onions, 1 tspn garlic powder/2 tspn minced garlic, 1 large chicken stock cube/bouillon cube, half a tspn black pepper, chilli pepper to taste, Salt to taste(optional ), 1 tbspn vegetable/olive oil

PROCEDURES:

Wash and cut the vegetables into a thin strip and set them aside. Also, cut the chicken into thin strips and set it aside. Place the chicken strips into a bowl, add the marinade and mix thoroughly until well incorporated, then cover and store in the fridge for 2 to 24 hours (depending on how much time you have).

Note: the longer the meat marinades, the better it tastes. In a pan, heat a tbspn of oil, add the marinated chicken and stir fry until juicy and brown, scoop into a plate and set aside. Mix some mayonnaise and ketchup (mayo-ketch). Place a shawarma bread on a clean flat surface and cut into two equal sizes(that’s if you are using a large pita bread) But if you’re using flatbread or tortilla wraps, simply spread the “mayo-ketch”. Spread the sliced vegetables on one end, followed by the chicken and the sausage, sprinkle some chilli pepper (optional) on it. Fold the bread, tuck in the edge, and roll to form a shawarma wrap Yummy, Your homemade shawarma is ready. Enjoy with SMILE

