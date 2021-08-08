When was the last time you ran a check on your tyre pressures? Was the check done with a quality tyre pressure gauge (not the abused/ overused road side vulcanizers gauge) It is only when you run such checks that you will appreciate why the above alarm is sounded. Such a check may reveal that at least one of your tyres is incorrectly inflated. Very few vehicles, if any, will pass this test. Incorrect tyre pressure is the number one cause of tyre blow-outs, sudden tyre failures and premature tyre wear. Incorrect tyre pressure is an invitation to disaster even if the tyres are brand new! It is a time bomb waiting for the right time to explode. The implication is that each time such a vehicle is driving; the occupants are facing grave danger without being aware of it. Flip through any of our daily newspapers and you will be shocked with news of fatal road traffic crashes as a result of tyre blowouts. These crashes is irrespective of your gender, societal status, vehicle type, driving experience, political leaning or even time of travel. Who would be next? No one knows, but may it never be you.
If you run a check on you tyre pressures now with a quality tyre pressure gauge (not the abused/ overused road side vulcanizers gauge), you will appreciate why the above alarm is sounded. Such a check may reveal that at least one of your tyres is incorrectly inflated. Very few vehicles, if any, will pass this test. Incorrect tyre pressure is the No. 1 cause of tyre blow-outs, sudden tyre failures and premature tyre wear. Incorrect tyre pressure is an invitation to disaster even if the tyres are brand new! It is a time bomb waiting for the right time to explode. The implication is that each time such a vehicle is driving; the occupants are facing grave danger without being aware of it. Flip through any of our daily newspapers and you will be shocked with news of ghastly motor accidents as a result of tyre blowouts. Top military officers, top government functionaries, top business executives as well as ordinary people have lost their lives. Who would be next? No one knows, but may it never be you.
If you run a check on you tyre pressures now with a quality tyre pressure gauge (not the abused/ overused road side vulcanizers gauge), you will appreciate why the above alarm is sounded. Such a check may reveal that at least one of your tyres is incorrectly inflated. Very few vehicles, if any, will pass this test. Incorrect tyre pressure is the No. 1 cause of tyre blow-outs, sudden tyre failures and premature tyre wear. Incorrect tyre pressure is an invitation to disaster even if the tyres are brand new! It is a time bomb waiting for the right time to explode. The implication is that each time such a vehicle is driving; the occupants are facing grave danger without being aware of it. Flip through any of our daily newspapers and you will be shocked with news of ghastly motor accidents as a result of tyre blowouts. Top military officers, top government functionaries, top business executives as well as ordinary people have lost their lives. Who would be next? No one knows, but may it never be you.
If you run a check on you tyre pressures now with a quality tyre pressure gauge (not the abused/ overused road side vulcanizers gauge), you will appreciate why the above alarm is sounded. Such a check may reveal that at least one of your tyres is incorrectly inflated. Very few vehicles, if any, will pass this test. Incorrect tyre pressure is the No. 1 cause of tyre blow-outs, sudden tyre failures and premature tyre wear. Incorrect tyre pressure is an invitation to disaster even if the tyres are brand new! It is a time bomb waiting for the right time to explode. The implication is that each time such a vehicle is driving; the occupants are facing grave danger without being aware of it. Flip through any of our daily newspapers and you will be shocked with news of ghastly motor accidents as a result of tyre blowouts. Top military officers, top government functionaries, top business executives as well as ordinary people have lost their lives. Who would be next? No one knows, but may it never be you.
Types of incorrect tyre inflation
There are two types of incorrect tyre pressure. These are over inflation and under inflation. Lets take a look at how they can affect your tyres and cause disaster and what could be done to maintain a proper pressure for your tyres and so prevent or drastically minimize blowout and other forms of tyre failures.
There are two types of incorrect tyre pressure. These are over inflation and under inflation. Lets take a look at how they can affect your tyres and cause disaster and what could be done to maintain a proper pressure for your tyres and so prevent or drastically minimize blowout and other forms of tyre failures.
Blowouts; under-inflation is the cause
Under-inflation is the major cause of tyre blowouts. When a tyre is under inflated, it increases what is known as the ROLLING RESISTANCE (RR) as the vehicles move. RR generates a tremendous amount of heat that could make your tyre explode like a bomb. Such an explosion (blowout) will destabilise the balance leading to a crash and disaster.
Under-inflation is the major cause of tyre blowouts. When a tyre is under inflated, it increases what is known as the ROLLING RESISTANCE (RR) as the vehicles move. RR generates a tremendous amount of heat that could make your tyre explode like a bomb. Such an explosion (blowout) will destabilise the balance leading to a crash and possible disaster.