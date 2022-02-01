Comedian and talented content creator, Akpobome Oghenetega better known as OG Tega, has advised Nigerian comedians to grow beyond the shores of Nigeria by collaborating with other comedians across the globe.

OG Tega said this while reminiscing on his first international headline performance as a budding comedian eight years ago.

Sharing his experience, the comedian whose foray into entertainment kicked off when he was an undergraduate medical student in Ukraine, disclosed that he travelled to the US with Craze Clown to be part of a comedy show tagged ‘Foxy P’s African Princes of Comedy’ which held at the Amazura Concert Hall in Jamaica, Queens, New York.

The show which afforded them the opportunity to sell their act to the world sold out with over 2,000 persons in attendance with special appearances by top celebrities such as NBA star, Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

According to OG Tega, collaborating with international act helps for worldwide recognition just as it makes acts topnotch.

At the show, OG Tega alongside his colleague, Craze Clown, were interviewed by Huffpost, a US online media, in which they explained their passion for entertainment.

The comedian thinks Medicine has always been his dream when he was young, explaining he was born with some medical condition and made up his mind to do something.

He added he felt inspired to change the world but has a passion for acting, to be in movies and comedies.

Recalling his first performance in high school, OG Tega said he was booed off which made him cry.

“My friend who is acting and I were an extra for the high school drama but I was kicked off for not playing my role properly as an extra,” he recalled.

On motivation, he said, “I knew I had it in me. I had to work and build on myself and today I’m thankful for it, it’s been great. I watched a lot of Hollywood films growing up.”