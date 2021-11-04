Everyone knows how to send messages on WhatsApp, it couldn’t be simpler, but do you know how to track, star and delete messages on the app for Android?

There may be messages that you want to refer back to at a later date for a number of reasons – it could be some important information you will need down the line, that time you awkwardly asked your girlfriend out for that first coffee or simply a hilarious conversation between you and a friend.

Whatever it may be, we’ve got you covered.

How to star messages in WhatsApp

Saving messages for a later date can be easily done through the WhatsApp app on your phone.

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Select the chat you’d like to save a message from. Tap and hold the message you want to star. Hit the star icon at the top of your screen. You’ll now see a star icon next to the message you selected in the chat.

However, if you for some reason decide that you no longer want to have the message as a memory, you can easily unstar a message by following the same steps.

How to recover all of your starred messages on WhatsApp:

After weeks or months of starring messages for whatever reason, you’ll eventually want to refer back to them.

Open the WhatsApp app on your phone. Hit the three vertical dots at the top of the screen to open the menu. Select Starred messages. Select the message you want to view it in the chat.

While in the starred messages window, you can unstar all messages by selecting the menu button in the top right corner of the screen.

You can star all the messages you like so you can spend your Saturday night, or train journey to work reminiscing on old chats.