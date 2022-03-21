ONLY RUN THE NECESSARY APPLIANCES

If you run your generator on 75% load, it will consume more fuel than when you run it on 50% load.You should find out whether it is necessary to run it at full Load. Do you need to run all the appliances that use power in your house? Before you buy your unit, check the energy needs of your home or business. That way, you can buy a GenSet that is big enough for your needs.

SERVICE YOUR GENERATOR ON TIME

A generator runs on almost the same principle as a car. If you service it on time, it will use fuel at a lower rate. If you are late in servicing it, it will use too much energy. If it is running on old oil, it will spend more fuel. If it has an old, dirty air filter, it will burn more energy. Servicing the unit means giving all these parts a check.

DO NOT RUN YOUR GENERATOR ON LESS THAN 50 % LOAD

Does your GenSet consume more fuel on full Load or three-quarter Load? All the same, do not under-use it. When you run it on less than half Load, you will affect its lifespan a great deal. This happens because it cannot achieve its best operating temperature. Thus, it puts the engine in jeopardy since it doesn’t run as it should.

REMOVE CARBON DEPOSITS ON TIME

Diesel GenSets produce carbon polymer. This comes from the parts that create high temperatures after running for some time. This makes it use more diesel.

The carbon polymer deposits get to the piston top, injectors, valve seats, and other parts. The carbon deposits cause the generator to operate. This might make your GenSet consume more diesel.

USE ALTERNATIVE POWER SOURCES

Do you live in a place that experiences frequent power blackouts? You might as well go the whole way and get alternative sources of power. One of the best ways is to buy solar panels and a bank of batteries. That way, you can use the generator to power only the most necessary items. You can use solar energy to run the other appliances.

CHOOSE A HIGH-QUALITY SET

Cheap is expensive! If you buy an affordable generator, it consumes more fuel. You can also find that its parts wear out fast. You have to change them more often. It is best to buy your diesel or gasoline unit from renowned brands with many years in the market. Also, do not worry about the price too much.

NEVER OVERLOAD YOUR GENERATOR

Find out the load rating of your set from the manufacturer’s website or the user manual. If you overload yours, it will produce black smoke. This kind of smoke is a sign that it is not burning the diesel fuel completely. Thus, you will be losing much of your power instead of saving it.