A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has advised the party leadership to consult the founding members in the zone to revive the party in the region.

He listed such founding fathers as former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha; minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonna Onu, George Moghalu, among others and open genuine discussions that would engender genuine reconciliation.

Nwosu said, “The party leadership can’t ignore those that worked so hard and invested their resources and time and expect to continue to win elections.

He attributed the declining fortune of the party in the Southeast to a poor reward system that undermined founding fathers and old members of the party in preference of new members.

Nwosu said the APC leadership abandoned those that planted and nurtured the party in the Southeast and instead handed over the structure of the party to defectors from other parties that never knew how APC was founded.

He said except the party retraces its steps, conducts free and fair primary and declares the winner without manipulation in the forthcoming 2023 general elections and reconciles the aggrieved old members, it may not recover from the self-afflicted crisis before the 2023 general election.